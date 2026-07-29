Dalmatian’s Journey to Forever Home Includes Special Stop with Volusia County Firefighters

Posted On: July 29, 2026

For generations, Dalmatians have been closely associated with the fire service, serving as loyal companions to firefighters and helping calm the horses that once pulled fire wagons. This morning, one young Dalmatian, given the nickname “Blaze” by the Animal Services team, made a brief stop at Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 42 in DeLand, where he got a chance to experience a small piece of that historic bond before heading to his forever home.

Just last week, the 1 1/2-year-old Dalmatian arrived at the Volusia County Animal Shelter after a good Samaritan found him wandering alone and brought him to the shelter. Staff immediately scanned him for a microchip and began efforts to reunite him with his owner. When those efforts were unsuccessful, shelter staff began preparing Blaze for adoption.

As part of that process, Blaze received a full veterinary examination, vaccinations, and was neutered before becoming available for adoption. Before staff could even photograph Blaze and post his profile on the shelter's adoption website, a family walked through the shelter’s doors looking for a new companion.

The connection was immediate.

With his adoption finalized and ready to head to his new home this afternoon, Blaze's visit to Station 42 became a fitting final stop before beginning his new life. There, he greeted firefighters, posed for photos, and soaked up plenty of attention from some of the community's hometown heroes.