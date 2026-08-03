Tenon Tours Promotes Liz Marjollet to Chief Operating Officer

New leadership role supports continued company growth, operational excellence, and exceptional client experiences.

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenon Tours, a custom travel planning company specializing in personalized travel experiences across Europe and beyond, is pleased to announce the promotion of Liz Marjollet to Chief Operating Officer, effective July 2026.

Marjollet brings 14 years of travel industry experience to the role, with a strong focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, supporting high-performing teams, and strengthening internal operations. She joined Tenon Tours in 2021 as Director of Sales and has steadily expanded her leadership responsibilities, serving as Director of Sales & Client Services and, most recently, as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Throughout her time with Tenon Tours, Marjollet has played a key role in the company’s continued growth, overseeing Sales, Marketing, and Client Services while helping strengthen collaboration across departments and supporting the company’s commitment to highly personalized service.

“I’m thrilled to announce the promotion of Liz Marjollet to Chief Operating Officer of Tenon Tours,” said Bryan Lewis, Founder and CEO of Tenon Tours. “Liz truly cares about our clients, our team, and the success of the business, and she understands that Tenon is at its best when all three are supported. Over the past five years, she has shown incredible loyalty, dedication, and leadership. This promotion is well deserved, and I’m excited to see where she helps take Tenon next.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Marjollet will oversee the day-to-day operating side of Tenon Tours, including Sales, Marketing, Client Services, Product, Operations, systems, workflows, and internal execution. Establishing the COO role reflects Tenon Tours’ continued focus on operational excellence, clearer decision-making, stronger collaboration, and exceptional client experiences.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chief Operating Officer and for the confidence Bryan has placed in me,” said Marjollet. “Exceptional client experiences begin with exceptional teams, and I’m excited to continue supporting our employees, strengthening our operations, and building on the personalized service that has always set Tenon Tours apart.”

This promotion positions Tenon Tours for continued success as it evolves its custom travel offerings and serves travelers seeking personalized, well-planned experiences. Under Marjollet’s operational leadership, the company will continue investing in its people, processes, and service standards while maintaining its client-first approach.

About Tenon Tours

Tenon Tours creates custom travel experiences designed around each traveler’s interests, preferences, and travel style. With expertise across destinations including Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, Tenon Tours helps travelers explore Europe through personalized itineraries, private group travel, self-drive trips, rail journeys, private driver experiences, honeymoons, and more.

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