Governor Hochul Announces Results of Toll Enforcement Operations on New York State Thruway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State Police Troop T, in partnership with the New York State Thruway Authority, seized 214 vehicles and issued more than 1,100 tickets during four statewide enforcement details on the Thruway system to proactively address the use of missing, altered, or obscured license plates (known as ghost plates) that some motorists intentionally use to avoid tolls. The enforcement details took place during the first half of this year along the 570-mile Thruway system in the Capital, Hudson Valley and Western New York regions.

“These enforcement operations are about protecting public safety, holding toll evaders responsible and safeguarding the toll dollars that drivers rightly contribute to maintain our transportation network,” Governor Hochul said. “We will continue working with the Thruway Authority and the New York State Police to put the brakes on ghost plates.”

In total, the owners of 38 vehicles that were impounded and had Thruway suspended registrations owed $103,000 in unpaid tolls and fees to the Thruway Authority. The Authority has since recovered more than $70,000.

This is part of an ongoing commitment to combatting motorists using ghost plates to avoid tolls, evade traffic enforcement cameras, or operate unregistered or unlicensed vehicles. In 2025, the State Police and Thruway Authority conducted seven enforcement details across the state, resulting in State Police seizing a total of 310 vehicles and issuing 1,749 tickets. This initiative resulted in the Authority recovering more than $132,000 of the $224,000 owed (59 percent) from 42 vehicle owners.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Toll dollars collected on the Thruway are reinvested back into the system to maintain, modernize and improve the infrastructure that millions of motorists rely on every day. By holding toll evaders accountable, we help protect honest, paying customers, preserve some of the lowest toll rates in the nation and ensure the Thruway remains a safe and reliable roadway for generations to come. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Police Troop T for their continued partnership in protecting the integrity of the Thruway system.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “A crucial mission of the State Police is ensuring the safety of the state’s roadways, and an important part of that effort is holding accountable those motorists who break the law by using fake, stolen or obscured license plates. They are putting the traveling public at risk by potentially impeding an accident investigation, and further, by not paying their fair share in tolls, they reduce the revenue that enables important roadway maintenance. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support and the Thruway Authority for its partnership in helping us keep the Thruway safer for all motorists.”

2026 Toll Enforcement Details on NYS Thruway System:

On March 17, State Police impounded 80 vehicles from motorists crossing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (GMMCB), which connects Westchester and Rockland counties, including 18 impoundments for unpaid Thruway tolls. Troopers issued 293 tickets as part of the operation, 141 of which were for license plate violations.

On May 5, a second detail was conducted on the GMMCB, in which State Police impounded 69 vehicles, 10 for unpaid Thruway tolls. The operation resulted in 290 tickets, including 178 for plate violations.

On May 5, another detail took place in the Western region, and State Police impounded 15 vehicles from motorists on I-190 in Buffalo, 3 for toll evasion on the NYS Thruway. Troopers issued 262 tickets, including 138 for plate violations, during the operation.

On June 11, State Police impounded 50 vehicles from motorists on I-87 in Albany, 7 for unpaid Thruway tolls. Troopers issued 310 tickets as part of the operation, including 58 for license plate violations.

Date Location Total Tickets Issued Tickets for License Plate Violations Total Vehicles Impounded Vehicles Impounded for Thruway Toll Evasion March 17, 2026 GMMCB 293 141 80 18 May 5, 2026 GMMCB 290 178 69 10 May 5, 2026 I-190 Buffalo 262 138 15 3 June 11, 2026 I-87 Albany 310 58 50 7 TOTAL 1,155 515 214 38

Throughout each detail, troopers focused on suspended registrations, many of which had been suspended for unpaid tolls or lack of insurance, which resulted in the vehicle being towed. Additionally, troopers issued tickets for fraudulent and obstructed license plates, as well as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, cell phone use, driving with an expired driver’s license or expired registration, and other violations. The Troop T Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) also participated to enforce safety standards and regulations for trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles.

State Police Troop T, which is responsible for the daily law enforcement and public safety activities along all 570 miles of the Thruway, led the operation while the Thruway Authority’s Traffic Safety and Maintenance teams assisted with traffic control.