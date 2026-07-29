Silicon Valley Medical Technology Startup Earns Spot on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square

TibaRay brings together expertise in physics, engineering, and medicine to advance the future of radiation technology.

TibaRay appears among the innovative companies showcased on one of the world's most recognizable digital billboards

Our team has spent years working toward a future where cancer treatment is faster, more precise and more accessible for patients around the world.” — Thinh Tran, CEO of TibaRay

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley medical technology company TibaRay was featured on the Nasdaq Tower in New York City's Times Square today through its selection by Lehigh University's Startup Academy, reflecting its progress toward commercializing next-generation precision radiation therapy. The recognition follows a series of recent milestones for the company, including continued progress on its Galactica™ platform as the Stanford-born company works to bring innovative cancer treatment solutions to patients.The feature places TibaRay among the innovative companies showcased on one of the world's most recognizable digital billboards, underscoring the company’s progress and growing visibility in the medical technology industry. The opportunity came through TibaRay's partnership with Lehigh University's Startup Academy, which selected the company for the billboard for its innovative approach to advancing cancer treatment and its commitment to entrepreneurship.Founded on Stanford University research, TibaRay is developing Galactica, an upright linac radiation therapy platform designed to improve patient comfort while delivering highly targeted cancer treatment in a smaller, more efficient system. The platform also lays the groundwork for future FLASH, an emerging cancer treatment option that delivers radiation in less than a second and has shown the potential to effectively kill tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue."Every milestone brings us one step closer to making the next generation of radiation therapy available to patients," said Thinh Tran, CEO of TibaRay. "Our team has spent years working toward a future where cancer treatment is faster, more precise and more accessible for patients around the world. Being featured on the Nasdaq Tower is an exciting moment that reinforces our commitment to bringing this innovative technology to the patients who need it most."Radiation therapy is used in the treatment of nearly half of all cancer patients, underscoring the need for continued innovation that improves precision, efficiency and patient experience. As TibaRay continues advancing toward commercialization, the company remains focused on accelerating the development of next-generation radiation therapy technologies that have the potential to improve outcomes, expand access to advanced cancer care and shape the future of oncology.Individuals interested in supporting TibaRay's continued growth can learn more about its current investment opportunity at Wefunder.com/TibaRay . For more information, please visit TibaRay.com ###About TibaRayTibaRay is a medical technology company advancing innovative linear accelerator technology for radiotherapy and other commercial applications. The company’s next-generation accelerator platform is designed to help physicians deliver radiotherapy with greater precision, speed, and efficiency, while also supporting broader uses of compact, high-performance linear accelerators beyond cancer care.Founded on technology developed at Stanford University, TibaRay brings together expertise in physics, engineering, and medicine to advance the future of radiation technology. Headquartered in Fremont, California, TibaRay is driven by its mission of Curing Cancer in a FLASH™. To learn more, visit TibaRay.com.###

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