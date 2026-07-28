See what Ken Paxton’s whopping $9 million real estate portfolio looks like [Courier Texas]

“Most Texans can’t afford to buy a home [...] Ken Paxton has 15 of them.”

AUSTIN, TX — As Corrupt Ken Paxton continues to literally run away from questions on his growing real estate portfolio as first revealed in the NY Times , new reporting today in Courier Texas showed what Paxton’s luxurious real estate portfolio really looks like as he continues to “become a multimillionaire as a public official.”

Paxton’s wealth has increased by up to 7,000% while in elected office , and now for the first time people are seeing what his $9 million in real estate holdings actually look like “ from cabin lodges to private putting green s”– including four condos at a luxury resort in Utah, three homes in Florida, and land in Hawaii. Paxton’s “ many real estate holdings [have] become an issue in Texas Senate race ” as he faces voter fraud allegations tied to his residency in up to six elections, a second degree felony under Texas law.

See what Ken Paxton’s whopping $9 million in real estate holdings across multiple states HERE

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin said:

“Working Texans can barely afford to buy their first home or pay their mortgage, yet Corrupt Ken Paxton has used public office to get rich and buy 15 luxury properties. Paxton has so many houses he can’t even keep track of which one to put for his voter registration. Texans are fed up with out of touch, corrupt politicians like Ken Paxton rigging the game against them and will be sending Ken Paxton running back to his luxury condo in Utah after he loses in November.”

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