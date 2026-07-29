ICYMI: Ken Paxton’s Team Presented an Invoice for His Home Renovation with Fabricated Dates [Meidas Touch]

AUSTIN, TX — Resurfaced receipts from Corrupt Ken Paxton’s alleged bribery that led to him becoming the first Attorney General to be impeached in Texas history are going viral as internet sleuths scooped that the metadata shows the dates were fabricated.

Paxton’s own staff reported him to the FBI for allegedly using his office to enrich one of his wealthy donors, Nate Paul. Paul in turn allegedly remodeled Paxton’s home and gave his mistress a job to be closer to Paxton.

Despite Paxton’s house undergoing renovations, no permitting records could be located. Paxton’s team during his impeachment trial showed an invoice they claimed was dated September 1st, 2020, from a construction firm. Yet, new reports are pointing out the resurfaced receipts’ metadata reveals the invoice was actually from October 1st, 2020, the same day Paxton’s staff told Paxton they reported him to the FBI – raising new questions about his record of corruption.

Photos of an invoice submitted as evidence during Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s 2023 impeachment trial show that his defense team presented a document dated September 1, 2020, for a $121,617 home renovation bill, even though the file’s own metadata shows it was created a month later, on October 1, 2020.

That date matters: it is the same day senior staffers at the Attorney General’s office told Paxton they had reported him to the FBI. The renovation itself has no permitting records on file in Travis County.

The invoice was central to one of the core allegations in Paxton’s impeachment: that real estate developer Nate Paul, a wealthy donor under FBI investigation, helped pay for and coordinate renovations to Paxton’s Austin home in exchange for Paxton using his office to protect Paul’s business interests.

Paul contributed $25,000 to Paxton’s 2018 reelection campaign, according to reporting on Paxton’s donor ties. Around the same time, Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman he later recommended for a job at Paul’s real estate company, the Associated Press reported in November 2020, citing two people who said Paxton told them about the relationship directly.

In 2018, Paxton bought a roughly $1 million home in Austin’s Tarrytown neighborhood. In 2020, the house underwent renovations, but permitting records for the work could not be located in Travis County, according to a whistleblower lawsuit reported by Houston Public Media.

Four former top aides alleged in that suit that Paul helped remodel Paxton’s house and arranged the job for the woman with whom Paxton had the affair, and that in return Paxton used his office to help Paul’s business, investigate Paul’s adversaries, and help settle a lawsuit on his behalf.

During the impeachment trial, impeachment lawyer Rusty Hardin showed emails between Paul and Paxton’s contractor discussing work being done on the house, including a request from Paul for photos of the progress, according to the Texas Tribune.

Paxton repeatedly intervened in Paul’s legal affairs throughout 2020. In one instance, Paxton’s office pushed the Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte Foundation, an Austin nonprofit, to settle a financial dispute with Paul-controlled entities for what the foundation’s lawyer described as “pennies on the dollar” compared to what it was owed under an earlier $10.5 million agreement, according to wire reporting on the case. “It was very clear all along this was coming straight from Paxton,” the nonprofit’s attorney, Ray Chester, said. Paxton reportedly planned to personally argue a motion in the case before senior staff talked him out of it.

Paxton’s office also rushed through a legal opinion, issued in early August 2020, that made it harder to hold foreclosure sales on several of Paul’s properties, according to Austin-area coverage of the opinion. A scheduled foreclosure sale of a Paul-controlled entity days later was called off as a result.

That September, Paxton brought in Brandon Cammack, a Houston criminal defense attorney with five years of experience and no prosecutorial background, to investigate Paul’s claims that federal and state agencies had mishandled his case. Cammack had ties to Paul’s own defense attorney, Michael Wynne, including shared membership in a Houston civics organization, the Associated Press reported. Paxton brought Cammack on even after the Travis County District Attorney’s office, at Paxton’s own request, had reviewed Paul’s allegations and recommended against pursuing them further.

In May 2023, the Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton on 20 articles including bribery and abuse of office, with 60 Republicans joining Democrats in support. Many of the articles centered on Paxton’s alleged use of his office to benefit Paul.

At trial, Paxton’s lead attorney, Tony Buzbee, sought to rebut the renovation allegation directly. Cross-examining Drew Wicker, Paxton’s former personal aide, Buzbee presented a $121,617 invoice from a construction firm and text messages showing Paxton directing the head of his blind trust to pay for the work, along with photos he said showed Paxton’s kitchen was unchanged from 2020, arguing this proved the renovation was paid for by Paxton and never actually upgraded. Here is the invoice presented:

Wicker had testified that he personally heard Paxton and the contractor discuss the cost of proposed changes, including cabinets and granite countertops, with the contractor estimating an added cost of about $20,000 and saying three separate times that he would “need to check with Nate.” Wicker told the court, “I walked away with the impression that Nate Paul was involved in the renovations of General Paxton’s home.”

On cross-examination, House impeachment lawyer Erin Epley pressed Wicker on whether he might have avoided completing the upgrades specifically because he knew people were watching. She then turned to the invoice itself. Exhibits entered into the Senate Court of Impeachment record show the document was dated September 1, 2020, but its underlying metadata showed it was actually created on October 1, 2020, the same day senior staffers at the Attorney General’s office told Paxton they had reported him to the FBI, according to the Texas Tribune’s coverage of the trial.