PAXTON MISCONDUCT MILESTONE: 11 Years Since Ken Paxton Was First Indicted For Felony Investment Fraud

AUSTIN, TX — Eleven years ago today, Ken Paxton was indicted on charges related to felony securities fraud for allegedly scamming his own friends and a fellow lawmaker by convincing them to invest in a sinking tech company while he made a commission.

Paxton had his mugshot taken in Collin County and was dogged by the securities fraud charges for years before ultimately reaching a deal just weeks before he was set to face a jury for 100 hours of community service, 15 hours of legal ethics courses, and $270,000 in restitution. Paxton’s defense attorney Dan Cogdell who represented him in the case has now endorsed James Talarico.

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin said:

“Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America. Texans are fed up with corrupt politicians who rig the system to enrich themselves and it’s exactly why they will be sending Paxton packing this November.”

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