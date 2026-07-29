Treasurer Michael Frerichs Announces Winners of 2026 Cream of the Crop Photography Contest

Students Earn Bright Start Scholarships, and Their Photos Will be Displayed at Illinois State Fair

Hello Brown Eyes by Hadley G.

Key Points:

Young people ages 8 to 18 participated in the photo contest, which focuses on Illinois agriculture.

First-, second-, and third-place winners in each of three age categories are receiving Bright Start scholarships of up to $1,000.

Winning photos will be displayed at the Treasurer’s Tent during the 2026 Illinois State Fair.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced the winning photographers for the 2026 Cream of the Crop Photography Contest, which provides Illinois students with a creative opportunity to share their vision of agriculture in our state. The top nine photographers, ages 8 to 18, will be awarded Bright Start 529 college savings scholarships.

“Congratulations to the young Illinoisans who explored their surroundings, tapped into their creativity, and experimented with their photographic skills by participating in our Cream of the Crop contest,” Frerichs said. “These students’ photos truly reflect the beauty and diversity of Illinois agriculture, which is second to none.”

The winning photographs will be displayed August 13-23 at the Illinois State Fair in the Treasurer’s Tent. You can see the photos of the top three finishers in each of the three age categories on the State Treasurer’s website. Winning entries and other photo submissions will be featured in the 2026-2027 Ag Invest calendar, and the first-place photos also will be displayed in the lobby of the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office building in downtown Springfield. A list of the winners can be found below.

Cutting Wheat by Carter S.

The contest consisted of three age groups — ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. In each age category, first-place winners will receive a $1,000 Bright Start 529 scholarship, second-place winners will receive a $500 scholarship, and third-place winners will receive a $250 scholarship.

Treasurer Frerichs administers the Bright Start 529 and Bright Directions 529 programs to assist families in saving and investing for higher education expenses such as at a university or college, community college, trade school or apprenticeship. For more information, visit BrightStart.com and BrightDirections.com.

The 2026 Cream of the Crop contest attracted 152 entries from students across Illinois. A panel of judges selected the winning photos. The judges were Scott Rhoads, regional president of Carrollton Bank; Gary Mueller, vice president of Havana National Bank; and Mary Morgan, vice president of Compeer Financial.

About 1,000 students have participated in the contest since it began in 2013.

The Cream of the Crop contest is part of the Illinois State Treasurer’s Ag Invest program. Ag Invest offers loan opportunities for Illinois farmers and agri-businesses to start, expand, or add value to their farm operations. As one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs, Ag Invest has supported more than 13,000 borrowers and partnered with more than 80 financial institutions since 2015, when Frerichs became treasurer.

8-10 Age Bracket Winners

First Place: Hadley G., Hello Brown Eyes, Arenzville (Cass County)

Second Place: Eleanor W., Pasture, Jacksonville (Morgan County)

Third Place: Skye P., Progress, Danville (Vermilion County)

11-14 Age Bracket Winners

First Place: Carter S., Cutting Wheat, Windsor (Shelby County)

Second Place: Graham C., Beginning to Sprout, Camargo (Douglas County)

Third Place: Jesse S., Grain Elevator, Petersburg (Menard County)

15-18 Age Bracket Winners

First Place: Abram W., Corn Rows, Jacksonville (Morgan County)

Second Place: Hope N., History, Smithton (St. Clair County)

Third Place: Olivia C., We’re Ready, Bunker Hill (Macoupin County)

Corn Rows by Abram W.

Treasurer Frerichs has invited the first-place winners to an Aug. 14 reception on Agriculture Day at the State Fair.

*Note: Please contact us if you’d like to interview the winners and their families, and we will help make the connections.

Media Contacts

Eric Krol 312.814.1252

Adriana Colindres 217.558.1920

About the Treasurer

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR’iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $60 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions with money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the missing money ICash program, which has returned a record-breaking $2.6 billion since Frerichs was elected.

For more news about the State Treasurer’s Office, please sign up for our newsletter and follow Treasurer Frerichs on YouTube at @TreasurerMichaelFrerichs, Instagram at IL Treasurer, Threads @iltreasurer, LinkedIn and on Facebook at Invested in You – Treasurer Michael Frerichs.