Grid Titans Completes Second Life Battery Microgrid at Tamalpais Pediatrics, Keeps Patient Care Protected During Outages

Photo of Tamalpais Pediatrics

A second-life microgrid, built with Repurpose Energy under a CEC EPIC grant, gives a Bay Area pediatric clinic reliable backup power and solar.

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grid Titans, LLC , a Petaluma-based solar and battery installation company, announced the completion of a second life battery microgrid system at Tamalpais Pediatrics in Novato, California. The project, developed in partnership with Repurpose Energy under a grant from the California Energy Commission's Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) program, gives the pediatric clinic the ability to keep critical operations, including vaccine refrigeration running through a grid outage, while generating clean solar energy for day to day use.Vaccines must be stored within a strict temperature range, and even a short power outage can spoil an entire supply, forcing clinics to discard doses and reschedule patient appointments until new stock arrives. With the microgrid now in place, Tamalpais Pediatrics can maintain refrigeration and keep care on track for the young patients who depend on it, regardless of grid conditions.Grid Titans delivered and integrated the system's new switchgear, transformers, and islanding equipment, wired the building, and connected the completed system to PG&E's grid. The team worked through the technical details of integrating with the Repurpose Energy battery system and secured every regulatory approval needed to bring the system online, all while meeting a hard deadline for the utility interconnection agreement.The installation is powered by retired batteries from Nissan LEAF electric vehicles, redeployed for stationary energy storage after completing their first useful life on the road. This kind of second-life application is a core focus of the CEC's EPIC program, which funds projects that demonstrate promising clean energy technologies in real-world conditions."As pediatricians, we are always thinking about the future and how we can make sure that kids are growing up in a healthy environment," said Dr. Nelson Branco, MD, FAAP, of Tamalpais Pediatrics. "This project was a perfect opportunity for us - not only can we keep taking care of the kids in a power outage, we generate enough power day-to-day for our clinic and we share clean solar energy with our community. It's a great way for us to show our community that we care about the future and kids in many ways.""This project shows that second-life battery technology can work safely, reliably, and economically in a demanding real-world environment," said Jessica Schroeder, Chief of Operations, Grid Titans. "We're proud of what it means for this clinic and the patients they serve."This project reflects the goals of the CEC's EPIC program, which invests in clean energy technologies that are approaching commercial viability. For the California Energy Commission, the completed system is a demonstration that second life battery technology can move beyond the pilot stage into dependable, everyday use.

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