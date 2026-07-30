Spots are still available: Join astragon in Cologne from August 26 to 28 for an unforgettable showcase!

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just a few weeks to go until the start of gamescom 2026, we are delighted to once again invite visitors, press partners, and content creators to experience the thrill of massive machines from August 26 to 30!

Visitors to the entertainment area can get hands-on with the following simulation games by astragon in Hall 6 (B-060):

Construction Simulator®: Evolution

Bus Simulator 27

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Trade visitors, press partners, and content creators can look forward to exclusive first impressions and behind-the-scenes glimpses of brand-new games and sequels to some of our popular franchises at the everplay business booth in Hall 4.2 (B-010) from August 26 to 28.

Construction Simulator®: Evolution

You can look forward to an exclusive, first-ever opportunity to play the latest iteration of the simulation franchise Construction Simulator®, scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S, and also gain detailed insights directly from the developers at weltenbauer.!

Bus Simulator 27

Another exciting new development by Polish Studio Simteract lets bus fans drive where others go on vacation: In beautiful Felicia Bay, inspired by the Iberian Peninsula, 45 officially licensed buses from 13 world-famous manufacturers, including - for the very first time - impressive, long-distance coach buses, await you under the mediterranean sun! Experience exciting hands-on gameplay before the game’s release on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Unannounced new simulation game

Be one of the first to discover an as-yet-unannounced sequel to another popular franchise from astragon and experience an exclusive hands-off presentation! Don't miss this exciting global debut at gamescom 2026!

Interested in booking business area appointments? Please send a message to:

gc2026@astragon.de

Join us at gamescom 2026 for an unforgettable showcase!

We are looking forward to meeting you there!

Our gamescom presence is supported by our partner MIFCOM, who provides high-performance hardware. This hardware can be purchased here at attractive prices—either now or after the trade fair. Samsung is also supporting us by supplying high-quality Odyssey displays to ensure superior visual quality.



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