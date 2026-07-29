Bigger Smiles, Brighter Starts: Operation 412NC Helps Charlotte Children Return to School Ready to Succeed

Operation 412NC Back-to-School Initiative 2026 Operation 412NC Pamela & Shaun Hankins, Co-Founders of Operation 412NC

Donations received by Aug. 14 will provide school supplies, clothing, personal care services and other essentials to children experiencing housing instability.

Many of us remember someone who stepped in when we needed help. This is our opportunity to be that person for a child and what we give today can shape how that child sees tomorrow.” — Pamela Hankins, President & Co-Founder of Operation 412NC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new backpack, clothes that fit, and a fresh haircut can change the way a child walks through the school doors. For children experiencing homelessness or housing instability, these essentials can ease first-day nerves, restore confidence, and help them focus on learning.Operation 412NC is calling on the Charlotte community to help at least 20 children prepare for the 2026 to 2027 school year through its annual Back-to-School Initiative. The nonprofit is accepting financial donations, child sponsorships, school supplies, clothing, personal care items, and volunteer support through Friday, Aug. 14.Donations will be distributed during the Operation 412NC Back-to-School Event on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Charlotte. Participating children will receive backpacks, classroom supplies, uniforms, clothing assistance, haircuts, hairstyles, and other resources intended to help them begin the school year feeling prepared and encouraged.“For a child already carrying uncertainty at home, returning to school without the things they need can make the first day feel even harder,” explained Pamela Hankins, president of Operation 412NC, which she founded with her husband, Shaun Hankins. “We want every child we serve to walk through those doors smiling, feeling confident and knowing their community believes in them.”Community Support Creates a Stronger StartOperation 412NC is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving individuals and families living in hotels, shelters, transitional housing, and other temporary living situations.This year, the organization is partnering with Touched With Joy, Swaggerz, and Champion House of Care to bring together volunteers, services, and resources for participating families.According to a July 2026 survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, families with students in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $863.86 on school items this year. Total spending for students in kindergarten through 12th grade is expected to reach a record $43.3 billion.For parents already working to cover housing, food, transportation, and other necessities, those additional expenses can place basic school items out of reach.“When the community gives back, children feel it,” Hankins expressed. “They feel it in the backpack filled just for them, the haircut that helps them stand a little taller, and the supplies that allow them to participate without feeling left behind. These gifts tell children that they matter and that their futures are worth investing in.”One Child’s Story Shows What Support Can DoHankins’ commitment to the initiative is rooted in what she witnessed growing up and in the lives of children her family has supported.“I remember growing up and seeing how difficult it could be for families to prepare their children for school,” she recalled. “While some students arrived with everything they needed, others quietly carried the burden of going without.”One of her son’s former classmates remains a powerful example of what can happen when a child receives practical assistance and consistent encouragement.“During a season when her family was living in a shelter, there were times we were able to make sure she had lunch and some of the basic support every child deserves,” Hankins shared. “Years later, that same young lady graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class and earned a prestigious Gates scholarship. Today, she is a proud mother and a pharmacist.”For Hankins, the young woman’s journey is a reminder that temporary circumstances should never be mistaken for the limits of a child’s potential.“Her story shows what can happen when a community chooses not to leave a child behind,” Hankins emphasized. “When we invest in children, encourage them and meet practical needs along the way, we give them room to rise and achieve extraordinary things.”How the Community Can HelpOperation 412NC is seeking:• Financial contributions and child sponsorships• Backpacks and classroom supplies• School uniforms and clothing• Haircuts and hairstyling services• Personal care products• Volunteers and community partnersEvery contribution will help a child return to school equipped, encouraged, and ready to participate fully from the first day. “Many of us remember someone who stepped in when we needed help,” Hankins reflected. “This is our opportunity to be that person for a child and what we give today can shape how that child sees tomorrow.”Donations must be received by Friday, Aug. 14. To donate, sponsor a child, volunteer, or contribute supplies, visit Operation 412NC's donation page. About Operation 412NC: Founded in 2020 by Pamela and Shaun Hankins, Operation 412NC is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving individuals and families living in hotels, shelters, transitional housing and other temporary or nontraditional living situations. Based in Charlotte, the organization provides essential resources, community outreach, mentorship, education, advocacy and compassionate support to help people meet immediate needs and move toward greater stability. Guided by faith and inspired by Psalm 41:2, Operation 412NC believes every person deserves dignity, hope, and a place to belong. Contributions are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.For press and media inquires, please contact Jade Umbrella PR

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