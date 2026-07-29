Fueling the Pacific: Price takes command of DLA Energy Pacific (Japan) amidst theater transition

Leadership of a critical energy location in the Pacific officially changed hands on July 22 at Yokota Air Base in Japan.

During a traditional military ceremony, Air Force Maj. Christopher Price assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Pacific (Japan) from Air Force Lt. Col. Dominic Baker who relinquished command. The passing of the guidon marked not just a transfer of authority, but the continuity of the mission of ensuring uninterrupted petroleum support to U.S. and allied forces across the Pacific.

DLA Energy Commander, Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, presided over the event and praised Baker’s transformative two-year tenure.

"Lt. Col. Baker, for the past two years you have shown exceptional leadership and have fundamentally reshaped and hardened our energy posture in the Pacific," Bresnihan said. "As commander, you directed a diverse joint team of 147 personnel, overseeing 16 Defense Fuel Support Points spanning mainland Japan and Okinawa. Your strategic foresight, relentless drive and operational excellence have left a lasting legacy of combat readiness across this vital area of responsibility."

Under Baker’s leadership, DLA Energy Japan executed a $618 million military construction portfolio that secured a vital $110 million pier expansion and commissioned state-of-the-art fueling systems explicitly designed to survive and operate in contested environments.

Baker successfully navigated the complex organizational merger of DLA Energy Indo-Pacific (Japan) at the time and DLA Energy Indo-Pacific South (Okinawa). He unified regional fuel operations under a single banner, maintaining zero mission degradation throughout the transition. The organization was reorganized into two separate commands again DLA Energy Pacific (Japan) and Pacific South (Okinawa).

Before departing for his next assignment as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Baker reflected on the foundation of the region's success: partnership.

"My parting words for the new commanders are to recognize the invaluable collaboration with our Japanese partners, both the Japan Self-Defense Forces and our local national employees," Baker noted. "They are truly passionate individuals and force multipliers who allow us to strengthen both Japanese and U.S. national defense. Our alliances are what make us strong and Japan is one of the leading examples of that."

Price steps into the command role, arriving from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he served as the Director of Operations for the Mission Support Directorate at the Air Force Petroleum Office.

Price inherits a sprawling operational footprint. DLA Energy Japan provides essential inventory management, quality surveillance and theater transportation, ensuring the annual movement of billions of dollars in petroleum and cryogenic products. DLA Energy Japan supports U.S. Pacific Command, U.S. Forces Japan, its component commanders, and their military, civilian, dependents and local nationals across Japan.

Addressing his new command, Price emphasized a focus on integration, strategic deterrence and leadership.

"I’m looking forward to joining the organization, linking the region's needs to DLA Energy and making sure U.S. and Japanese forces will be postured to defeat and deny any adversaries or rivals who may think of challenging us," Price said. "My experience has taught me that we’re all human and we make mistakes. We all operate at different speeds and it’s my job to ensure we’re all on the same sheet of music."