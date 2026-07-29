Halpern retires after 26 years, hands command of Naval Test Wing Pacific to Putre

Navy Capt. David Halpern flew his final flight before handing over command of Naval Test Wing Pacific to Capt. Christopher Putre and retiring after 26 years of service during a July 24 ceremony at Point Mugu.

The farewell started in the sky. Halpern led the formation over Point Mugu in the Navy's newest EA-18G Growler Block II. Putre flew in a Super Hornet Block III.

Halpern then left the formation, passed directly over the hangar and broke into the pattern for his final landing.

More than 200 people lined the edge of the hangar at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 30 to watch. Cellphones stood at attention.

Halpern's fini flight capped a career that included more than 2,900 flight hours and 400 carrier-arrested landings. The flight paired developmental and operational testers on a single test-and-evaluation mission.

"DT and OT together," Halpern told the crowd later. "That is integrated test in action."

Retired Navy Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, the Navy's ninth air boss, flew in from Hawaii as the guest speaker. Whitesell also spoke when Halpern took command of the wing in 2023.

At VX-9, Whitesell had been the boss above Halpern's boss. He later became a mentor and friend. Whitesell called Halpern "a leader of consequence."

Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, presided and presented Halpern with the Legion of Merit before the formal transfer of command.

Halpern later thanked Hash for giving him room "to command, to push and to take on hard problems."

During Halpern's tenure, Point Mugu's Gray Flag became the Department of the Navy's premier large-force test event.

The event brings together nearly 3,000 participants, more than 130 aircraft, about 160 organizations, four military services and three allied nations to test contested kill chains.

The wing also answered urgent combat needs under Halpern.

During Operation Prosperity Guardian, the wing delivered updates that saved the lives of eight aircrew members over Yemen. In Operation Epic Fury, the wing fixed a Growler deficiency in three days.

Halpern watched Putre rise from test pilot to commanding officer of VX-31 and later trusted him to establish the wing's Nellis detachment "from a blank sheet of paper."

The Navy selected Putre in November 2025 to lead the wing's work for naval aviation.

Back in the hangar, Putre read his orders, turned to Halpern and saluted.

"I relieve you, sir."

Halpern returned the salute.

"I stand relieved."

Putre became the 13th commodore in the wing's 31-year history.

He thanked Halpern for handing over "a wing that is operating at the top of its game."

"It is as clear today as it has ever been that our brothers and sisters in the fleet need us to get T&E right," Putre said, referring to test and evaluation.

He gave the wing one mandate: Deliver integrated capabilities across the fleet and the joint force "swiftly enough for it to matter."

"I can't wait to see what we accomplish together," Putre told the wing.

Then Halpern returned to the podium as the ceremony turned to his retirement.

For the first time in three years, the wing in front of him was another man's command.

He recalled two flights that taught him why testing matters.

Over Taliban-controlled terrain, ice covered the aircraft's wings as the jet grew heavy and could not hold altitude. Years later, a 10 1/2-hour mission left him over the North Arabian Sea with little fuel, no communications and no assurance that the carrier was still waiting.

"That is why test matters," Halpern said. "When the fleet is tired, extended, low on options and still being asked to execute, the equipment has to work."

Halpern called developing the wing's bench "the mission after the mission." Across the wing this year, seven officers were selected for promotion to commander, and five were selected for command.

Putre came off that bench.

"Keep building the bench," Halpern said. "Keep fighting for the fleet. And above all, keep taking care of each other."

Halpern's final words went to a crew that has not launched yet.

"Somewhere, someday, a crew is going to be tired, extended, low on options and alone in the dark, and they are going to depend on something we tested here," Halpern said. “And because this wing did its job, they are going to come home.”