Sara Evans is coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa Rhythm City Casino Resort

Sara Evans is coming to Rhythm City Casino Davenport, Iowa October 9 at 8 PM

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media ReleaseFor Immediate ReleaseTodd Peterson, GM563-328-8000 Sara Evans is coming to Rhythm City Casino Friday, October 9, 2026Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino ResortTickets are available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $44.45, $55.15, $65.85, $76.55, and $87.25, this includes tax and an online/phone ticketing fee. The online/phone ticketing fee is waived when you purchase tickets at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. Tickets are on sale now!Sara EvansMulti-platinum entertainer SARA EVANS is at the top of her game. As the fifth most played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades her five No.1 singles include "No Place That Far," "Suds In The Bucket", "A Real Fine Place To Start", "Born to Fly", and "A Little Bit Stronger". Several of those #1's spent 2 weeks in the top spot and were certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Overall, she's had 15 songs chart in the top 20.Sara continues to thrill audiences around the world playing over 70 shows each year. Sara's "stunning, country voice" (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, "Born to Fly" from her double-platinum album of the same name. Evans' discography also includes the multi-platinum selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far. Evans is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry.This year Sara launched her podcast Diving In Deep and has had a wide array of guests featured on the show including Crystal Gayle, Bill Anderson, Martina McBride, Ernest, and many more. In addition to a prolific country music career, Sara has been honored for her philanthropic work and in 2018 was presented the NAB Education Foundation's Service To America Leadership Award. A Red Cross ambassador, Sara received the national Crystal Cross award for her work with the disaster relief organization and has helped raise funds for the CMA Foundation. Along time support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Sara continues to support the hospital as a cause dear to her heart.𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.

Sign in Sara Evans - Suds In The Bucket (Official HD Video)

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