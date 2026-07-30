New Leadership Book Built to Decide by Brad Talbert Earns Amazon Best Seller Recognition Following Global Launch

Talbert's new leadership book introduces the B.O.L.D. Decision Matrix to help executives make faster, more confident decisions under uncertainty.

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospital CEO, author, and leadership expert Brad Talbert has achieved Amazon Best Seller status with the release of his latest book, Built to Decide : How Bold, Decisive Leadership Accelerates Growth and Organizational Performance.The book, published by Game Changer Publishing, addresses one of leadership's toughest challenges: making sound decisions when certainty is scarce. As businesses contend with growing complexity, volatile markets, and higher stakes, the ability to decide well has emerged as a defining leadership skill, directly influencing performance, culture, and lasting growth.In Built to Decide, Talbert presents a practical framework to help leaders improve the quality and speed of their decisions while reducing the impact of hesitation and overanalysis. The book introduces the B.O.L.D. Decision Matrix, a structured approach that helps leaders evaluate challenges, navigate uncertainty, and make decisions aligned with organizational objectives.Rather than focusing solely on leadership theory, the book emphasizes practical application. It explores common barriers to decisive leadership, including fear-based decision-making, analysis paralysis, and the tendency to delay action in pursuit of perfect information. The framework also explains how organizations can cultivate teams that value thoughtful action while maintaining accountability for outcomes.Written for executives, business owners, managers, and emerging leaders, Built to Decide offers insight into how decision-making practices shape organizational culture, employee development, operational momentum, and long-term performance. The book also examines the realities of difficult leadership decisions, including managing consequences, adapting to changing circumstances, and maintaining trust amid periods of uncertainty.According to Talbert, decisive leadership is not built on complete certainty but on developing consistent principles that support sound judgment under pressure."Strong organizations are rarely built by leaders who wait for perfect information," said Brad Talbert. "They are built by leaders who develop the confidence to make thoughtful decisions, learn from outcomes, and continue moving forward. The goal of this book is to provide a practical framework that helps leaders strengthen that ability."Built to Decide positions decisive leadership as an organizational capability that can be developed through intentional practice rather than as an innate personal trait, and offers a structured methodology for leaders seeking to balance careful analysis with timely action.Brad Talbert is a Hospital executive, business strategist, and best selling author whose work focuses on helping leaders strengthen organizational performance through practical leadership principles and sound decision-making. His work emphasizes developing leaders who can navigate uncertainty with clarity, confidence, and accountability, while building organizations equipped for sustainable growth.For more information about the author and his work, please visit www.builttodecide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.