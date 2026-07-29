Ven Pikarsky Named a 2026 CNY 40 Under Forty Honoree

Ven Pikarsky Ven's Tattoo work

Award-winning hyper-realism tattoo artist and entrepreneur Ven Pikarsky has been named a 2026 CNY 40 Under Forty honoree.

Receiving this recognition is an incredible honor, I'm grateful to our team, our clients, and the Central New York community for believing in my vision of a tattoo shop built around connection.” — Ven Pikarsky

BALDWINSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grounded Art Collective is proud to announce that owner and award-winning tattoo artist Ven Pikarsky has been selected as a 2026 CNY 40 Under Forty honoree, an award recognizing emerging leaders who are making a lasting impact on Central New York through business, leadership, and community involvement. Pikarsky will be honored during the official awards ceremony on October 6, 2026.

For more than 10 years, Pikarsky has dedicated his career to combining exceptional artistry with meaningful client experiences. In 2024, he opened The Grounded Art Collective with a vision of redefining what a tattoo studio could be; one built on creativity, professionalism, hospitality, and genuine connection. Since opening, the studio has quickly become one of Central New York's premier tattoo destinations, earning the title of CommunityVotes Best Tattoo Shop in both years it has been open.

While best known for his hyper-realism, black and grey realism, and dark arts tattoos, Pikarsky's leadership extends far beyond tattooing. His commitment to creating a welcoming, client-focused environment has helped elevate expectations for the tattoo industry by emphasizing trust, communication, personalized care, and an exceptional experience from consultation through aftercare. That commitment is reflected not only in the studio's rapid growth, but also in having all 108 of its reviews be five-stars and the loyal community of clients.

As a business owner and mentor, Pikarsky has built more than a successful studio, he has created a culture centered around creativity, accountability, collaboration, and continuous growth. He has spent his time encouraging and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and creatives throughout Central New York to pursue ambitious goals with confidence and discipline. His leadership has helped foster a studio where artists thrive, clients feel genuinely valued, and community comes first.

"Receiving this recognition is an incredible honor," said Pikarsky. "This award belongs just as much to our team and our clients as it does to me. The support we've received from the community means everything. We've always believed that tattooing is about more than creating incredible artwork; it's about building trust, creating meaningful experiences, and making every person who walks through our doors feel welcome."

The Grounded Art Collective extends its congratulations to all of the 2026 CNY 40 Under Forty honorees and looks forward to celebrating this year's class on October 6.

To learn more about Ven Pikarsky, view his award-winning hyper-realism portfolio, or explore the work of fellow artist Moe Tartt, visit www.thegroundedartcollective.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.