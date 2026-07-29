UDAF Opens Application to License New Independent Medical Cannabis Pharmacy

Taylorsville, UT —The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) will open the application period for the second of two independent medical cannabis pharmacies, as required by House Bill 54 (HB54) passed during the 2025 legislative session. The application will be open to receive submissions between August 3, 2026, and September 2, 2026.

One of the goals of the bill was to expand access to medical cannabis for qualifying patients in rural and underserved areas of Utah. The independent medical cannabis pharmacy will operate under UDAF regulations to ensure patient safety and product quality.

Application Process

Interested parties are encouraged to review the official application guidelines and requirements. The application period opens on August 3, 2026 and will close on September 2, 2026. After applications are reviewed for eligibility by UDAF, the Specialized Product Authority Licensing Board will select one applicant for licensure. The new license must be issued prior to January 1, 2027.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of medical cannabis regulations, possess the necessary financial resources, and propose a secure and compliant facility. Specific requirements include:

Independent: The new licensee shall not own a financial interest in a medical cannabis pharmacy or is owned by an entity that owns any interest in or operates a medical cannabis production establishment that is owned, partially or entirely, or operated by a medical cannabis production establishment.

The new licensee shall not own a financial interest in a medical cannabis pharmacy or is owned by an entity that owns any interest in or operates a medical cannabis production establishment that is owned, partially or entirely, or operated by a medical cannabis production establishment. Location: The new licensee shall be located in an area designated as medically underserved and in a county of the third, fourth, fifth, or sixth class.

The new licensee shall be located in an area designated as medically underserved and in a county of the third, fourth, fifth, or sixth class. Facility Plan: Each applicant shall provide a detailed layout and security plan for the proposed pharmacy.

Each applicant shall provide a detailed layout and security plan for the proposed pharmacy. Operational Procedures: Each applicant shall provide comprehensive standard operating procedures for dispensing, inventory management, and patient consultation.

Each applicant shall provide comprehensive standard operating procedures for dispensing, inventory management, and patient consultation. Personnel Qualifications: Each applicant shall provide Information on key personnel, including pharmacists and technicians, and their qualifications.

How to Apply

The application and supplemental information documents can be accessed at https://udafgrants.utah.gov/submit, on August 3, 2026. All submissions must be completed online via the designated portal. Applicants will need to register for a Utah ID for this process. An application can be revisited once started and can be edited until submitted. For assistance, please contact [email protected]. Additional information will be posted on the UDAF page for Medical Cannabis Pharmacies. ag.utah.gov/specialized-products/medical-cannabis/medical-cannabis-pharmacy-information/

A previous version of this publication included incomplete language defining “Independent” eligibility and a clause requiring 15 years of operation. These points have been updated or removed to reflect the 2026 standards of eligibility.