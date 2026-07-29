Third Coast Film Boards Finding Normal as Financing/Production Partner; Kellan Lutz Attached; Production Targets Q4 2026

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NORTH CAROLINA / LOS ANGELES — Third Coast Film has joined the inspirational feature Finding Normal as financing and production partner, with principal photography slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. The project continues to build momentum with actor Kellan Lutz attached to star and Jordyn Ferguson (DGA) set to direct.

Based on the remarkable true story of Dr. Jeff Huxford, Finding Normal follows a respected physician whose life is forever changed after a devastating car accident leaves him with a traumatic brain injury. Forced to rebuild his identity from the ground up, Jeff discovers an unexpected purpose that transforms not only his own life, but the lives of thousands who hear his message of resilience, hope, and faith.

The film is produced by April Kennedy of Ocean Prairie Entertainment, Matthew Morris of Pinyon Pictures, and Gabrielle Smith Almagor of Urban Tales Productions, with Brian Williams of Third Coast Film and JD DeWitt serving as executive producers.

For Third Coast Film, the partnership represents another step in the company's strategy to expand premium production in North Carolina while investing in commercially viable, purpose-driven entertainment. Under Williams' leadership, the company has continued to grow its slate of feature films and family programming.

Director Jordyn Ferguson brings extensive experience across premium television and streaming, having worked with Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Warner Bros., Paramount, Disney, and Fox. Her background in emotionally driven storytelling makes her a natural fit for the film's blend of intimate family drama and inspirational true story.

Casting is led by producer and casting director Gabrielle Smith Almagor, whose credits include projects featuring Nicolas Cage, Zachary Levi, Josh Duhamel, Emile Hirsch and Frank Grillo.

The production is also developing a music partnership with an award-winning Christian recording artist, further expanding the film's outreach within the faith and inspirational entertainment space.

With financing now underway and production targeting Q4 2026, Finding Normal joins a growing slate of theatrical faith-based films seeking to reach both mainstream and inspirational audiences through authentic, character-driven storytelling.

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