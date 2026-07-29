Reed Family Dentistry Named a Winner in 2026 MBJ Small Business Awards

Reed Family Dentistry was named the winner in the Small Company category at the 2026 MBJ Small Business Awards. The RFD team poses at the annual awards honoring outstanding locally owned businesses that demonstrate leadership, innovation, sustained growth and community impact. Founded in 1949 by Dr. Loyd Reed, Reed Family Dentistry has grown from the first dental practice in Millington into a thriving third-generation family business serving patients from offices in Millington, TN and Covington, TN. Reed Family Dentistry was selected as the top honoree in the MBJ Small Company category from among a distinguished group of finalists.

Millington’s First-Ever Dental Practice Won the Small Company Category at Annual Awards Event

This award belongs not only to our family but also to our dedicated team, our loyal patients and the communities that have trusted us for generations.” — Dr. Kevin Reed, Reed Family Dentistry

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reed Family Dentistry has been named the winner in the Small Company category at the 2026 Memphis Business Journal Small Business Awards, recognizing the practice's more than 75 years of excellence in patient care, business growth and commitment to the Mid-South community.The annual awards honor outstanding locally owned businesses that demonstrate leadership, innovation, sustained growth and community impact. Reed Family Dentistry was selected as the top honoree in the Small Company category from among a distinguished group of finalists.Founded in 1949 by Dr. Loyd Reed, Reed Family Dentistry has grown from the first dental practice in Millington into a thriving third-generation family business serving patients from offices in Millington, TN and Covington, TN. Today, the practice is led by father and son dentists, Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed, who continue the legacy of honesty, integrity, compassionate care and clinical excellence established more than seven decades ago."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Memphis Business Journal," said Dr. Kevin Reed. "This award belongs not only to our family but also to our dedicated team, our loyal patients and the communities that have trusted us for generations. It has been our privilege to care for families across the Mid-South for more than 75 years, and we remain committed to providing the highest quality dentistry with compassion and integrity."Dr. Taylor Reed added, "As a third-generation dentist, it is incredibly meaningful to continue the legacy my grandfather began in 1949. While dentistry has evolved tremendously over the years, our mission has remained the same: treat every patient like family and provide exceptional care that helps them enjoy healthy smiles for life. We're grateful to everyone who has been part of our journey."The practice has experienced strong, consistent growth in recent years, ranking among the top 3% to 5% of dental practices of its size nationwide by total revenue while growing between 5% and 8% annually over the past three years. Through the first quarter of 2026, Reed Family Dentistry continued that momentum with a 7% increase over the previous year.The doctors attribute the practice's continued success to the values instilled by its founder and a relentless commitment to lifelong learning. Advanced training through the internationally recognized Pankey Institute has helped the practice stay at the forefront of comprehensive dental care while maintaining a personalized approach that has earned the trust of generations of patients."Our success has always been about relationships," said Dr. Kevin Reed. "We have the privilege of caring for multiple generations of the same families, and that's something we never take for granted. The trust our patients place in us every day is the greatest honor we could receive."In addition to providing comprehensive dental care, Reed Family Dentistry remains actively involved in supporting local organizations, community initiatives and civic partnerships throughout the Mid-South. Over the years, both dentists have made mission trips to provide dental care to those in need. Dr. Kevin Reed began serving on Church Health’s team of volunteer dentists at the nonprofit’s inception in 1988. Both Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed volunteer with Donated Dental Services and Mid-South Mission of Mercy, offering free dental care to qualifying patients.As the practice looks toward the future, Reed Family Dentistry plans to continue building on its legacy by investing in advanced technology, exceptional patient experiences and the next generation of family-centered dental care."Receiving this award inspires us to continue striving for excellence," said Dr. Taylor Reed. "We are proud of where we've been, excited about where we're headed and grateful to continue serving the communities that have supported our family for more than three-quarters of a century."About Reed Family Dentistry:For more than 75 years, Reed Family Dentistry has served as a premier dental practice dedicated to treating people, not just teeth. With offices in Covington, TN and Millington, TN, Reed Family Dentistry is a third-generation, family-owned practice providing a wide array of dental services including preventative, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal care and more. The practice is led by father and son dentists, Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed. For more information, visit https://reedfamilydentistry.com/

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