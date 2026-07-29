APA Total Car Care Welcomes Chandler Drivers to Its Queen Creek Destination Shop

Family-owned APA Total Car Care now serves Chandler, AZ, drivers with honest, transparent auto repair, online scheduling, and shuttle service.

APA Total Car Care (NASDAQ:APA)

Chandler drivers deserve the same honest, transparent service our Queen Creek neighbors count on. We're proud to welcome them and make quality car care simple and stress-free.” — Sean Gordon, Owner, APA Total Car Care

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APA Total Car Care Welcomes Drivers to Its Chandler Destination Shop

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - July 14, 2026 - APA Total Car Care, the family-owned shop known for honest, transparent service, is now welcoming drivers from Chandler, Arizona. The move extends the shop's trusted care to another corner of the East Valley, giving Chandler-area motorists a straightforward alternative for everyday maintenance and bigger repairs alike.

The expansion answers steady demand from drivers who want clear explanations and fair pricing instead of upsells. Chandler customers can now use the same conveniences available to APA’s nearby customers. These include online scheduling, after-hours key drop and pickup, and local shuttle service. Each option is designed to make repairs easier to fit into the day.

Arizona drivers can access a full range of auto repair and services in Chandler, AZ. These include oil changes, brake work, A/C repair, engine diagnostics, transmission service, and wheel alignment for most makes and models. Every visit includes a digital vehicle inspection and an upfront estimate, so customers can review photos and approve work before anything begins.

APA has more than 35 years of hands-on experience and a team of ASE-certified technicians. The shop has also been recognized as a five-time CARFAX Top Shop. Together, these credentials reflect a long-standing commitment to treating customers right. The shop is family-owned, women-owned, pet-friendly, and wheelchair accessible. These features help create a welcoming, comfortable environment that feels more like a destination shop than just another garage.

A Message From the Owner

"Expanding to serve Chandler felt like a natural next step for us. Families across the East Valley keep telling us they want a shop they can actually trust, and we built APA around honesty, clear communication, and treating people the way we'd want to be treated. Whether you're around the corner in Queen Creek or driving in from Chandler, you'll get the same straight answers, upfront estimates, and quality work every time."

said Sean Gordon, Owner of APA Total Car Care.

About APA Total Car Care

APA Total Car Care is a family-owned and women-owned auto repair shop in Queen Creek, Arizona. The shop serves drivers across the East Valley, including San Tan Valley, East Mesa, and Chandler. The team brings more than 35 years of hands-on experience and includes ASE-certified technicians. APA is also a five-time CARFAX Top Shop and RepairPal Certified. Together, these credentials support honest, transparent service for most makes and models.

Customers benefit from digital vehicle inspections, upfront estimates, online scheduling, after-hours key drop and pickup, and local shuttle service in a clean, welcoming, pet-friendly facility. The shop is located at 22325 S Scotland Ct Ste 101, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

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