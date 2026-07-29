Virginia Prepares to Observe the First Internet Safety and Online Predator Awareness Day
Governor Youngkin presents Sheriff Mike Brown (Retired) with a Framed Copy of Proclamation at Liberty University’s Demoss Hall Official Photo by Kaitlyn DeHarde, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin
Statewide Recognition Highlights Safe Surfin' Foundation's Efforts to Protect Children, Families & Seniors Online
To commemorate this historic milestone, Delegate Walker will host a press conference on Friday, July 31, at Bedford Hills Elementary School, bringing together organizations and leaders committed to educating Virginians about the growing threats that exist online and the importance of prevention through awareness and education.
The annual observance serves as a reminder that internet safety is a shared responsibility. As technology continues to evolve, so do the dangers facing children, families, and older adults—from online predators and cyberbullying to identity theft, scams, and digital exploitation.
"This day represents more than a date on the calendar," said Eddie Worth, President and Executive Director of the Safe Surfin' Foundation. "It represents a statewide commitment to empowering families, supporting educators, and equipping young people with the tools they need to recognize danger before they become victims. We're proud to stand alongside Delegate Walker and our many partners as Virginia observes this historic first."
The creation of Internet Safety and Online Predator Awareness Day builds upon years of collaboration between the Safe Surfin' Foundation, Delegate Walker, Virginia's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, educators, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations dedicated to preventing online exploitation through education and awareness.
Founded in 1998 by retired Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown, the Safe Surfin' Foundation has become a national leader in internet safety education, reaching schools and communities with age-appropriate programs, digital resources, and prevention initiatives designed to keep children safe in today's connected world.
Sheriff Mike Brown (Ret.), Founder and Chairman of the Safe Surfin' Foundation and former leader of one of the nation's first Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces, said the annual observance reflects Virginia's continued commitment to protecting its most vulnerable citizens.
"Creating this day is not the finish line—it is the beginning of an ongoing commitment," Brown said. "For nearly three decades, we've seen firsthand how quickly online threats evolve, but we've also seen the incredible difference education can make. Every child deserves the opportunity to explore the online world safely, and every parent deserves the knowledge and resources to help protect them. Awareness saves lives, and education remains our most powerful tool."
The Foundation encourages every Virginian to use this inaugural observance as an opportunity to start conversations about online safety, learn to recognize the warning signs of online exploitation, and support programs that educate children and families before they become victims.
Virginians are encouraged to:
•Practice responsible digital citizenship.
•Talk with children regularly about online safety.
•Learn to recognize the warning signs of grooming, cyberbullying, and online exploitation.
•Report suspicious online activity and internet crimes.
•Support community education and prevention initiatives.
Event Details
Internet Safety and Online Predator Awareness Day Press Conference
Friday, July 31, 2026; 9:30 a.m.
Bedford Hills Elementary School 4330 Morningside Drive Lynchburg, VA 24503
Members of the media and the public are invited to attend. Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP at: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/YPwAEEwvbX
“Protecting our children and families is one of the most important responsibilities we share," said Delegate Wendell Walker (R-52). "Establishing Internet Safety and Online Predator Awareness Day ensures that every year we pause to educate, raise awareness, and remind families that online safety is a shared responsibility. I am grateful to the Safe Surfin' Foundation and our many partners whose years of dedication made this recognition possible. Together, we are building a safer future for every Virginian."
Eddie Worth, Executive Director; President
Safe Surfin' Foundation
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