Governor Abbott Announces Over $5.8 Million For Texas Emergency And Trauma Care Workforce Training

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced twenty-four grants totaling more than $5.8 million to graduate medical and nursing schools to help train doctors and nurses in emergency and trauma care and expand the state’s healthcare workforce.

“Texas doctors and nurses ensure patients have access to lifesaving care when it matters most,” said Governor Abbott. “This funding will expand emergency and trauma programs across the state to provide students with the education and resources they need and strengthen the Texas workforce.”

These grants are made through the Emergency and Trauma Care Education Partnership Program (ETEP) managed by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB). By funding partnerships between hospitals and graduate medical programs, ETEP builds the ranks of Texas’s physicians and nurses trained in life-saving emergency and trauma care.

“This grant program supports training for high-need specialty areas, such as emergency medicine, pediatric emergency medicine and surgical critical care,” said Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Wynn Rosser. “Having more well-trained doctors and nurses with critical care expertise will improve the wellbeing of countless Texans and broaden access to emergency medical care across our state.”

The full list of grant recipients can be found here.

The 82nd Texas Legislature established the Emergency and Trauma Care Education Partnership (ETEP) program in 2011 to support partnerships between hospitals and graduate medical programs in an effort to increase the number of emergency medicine and trauma care physician residents and fellows. ETEP also supports partnerships that enhance training for registered nurses pursuing graduate degrees or certificates. Learn more at the ETEP webpage.