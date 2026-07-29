Etiquette Expert Lisa Mirza Grotts Launches The Gen Z Playbook

A Modern Guide to Real-Life Confidence

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts, known as the Golden Rules Gal™ , has launched The Gen Z Golden Rules Playbook , a modern digital course designed to help young adults navigate real-life situations with confidence, composure, and clarity.In today’s fast-moving digital world, essential life skills — from workplace communication to dining etiquette to online behavior — are often assumed but rarely taught.“Nobody teaches this stuff,” says Grotts. “So, I did.”The Playbook features nine concise video lessons, each under nine minutes, covering first impressions, workplace etiquette, digital behavior, dining confidence, travel awareness, emotional intelligence, and social composure.The course is structured for modern attention spans — practical, direct, and immediately usable. In just over one hour of content, viewers gain tools for real-life situations at work, socially, and online.Priced at only $19.99 with lifetime access, the Playbook is designed to be accessible, bingeable, and evergreen. “This isn’t about outdated rules,” Grotts explains. “It’s about awareness, emotional intelligence, and showing up well in modern life.”The Gen Z Golden Rules Playbook is available at LisaGrotts.com.Media interviews available for television, radio, podcast, and digital segments.

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