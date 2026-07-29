News from our Partners: Octapharma selects York County for its first US manufacturing site

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) today announced the completion of final approvals for Octapharma’s first U.S. manufacturing and production facility in York County. The $1.5 billion investment is projected to bring more than 1,500 jobs to Rock Hill, and marks a significant milestone as the biopharmaceutical manufacturer moves forward with establishing operations in South Carolina, further strengthening the state’s rapidly growing life sciences industry.

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma has more than 40 manufacturing and office sites worldwide, with production facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden. The company, which was founded in 1983, develops and produces medicines based on proteins derived from human cell lines and human plasma.

This new facility will be located in Rock Hill’s Palmetto Research Park and include an administrative campus for Octapharma’s plasma donation operations.

Operations are expected to commence in the mid-2030s. Individuals interested in joining the Octapharma team can visit the company’s careers page to learn more.



The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $65,000,000 Closing Fund grant to York County to assist with the costs of site preparation, building construction and road improvements.



QUOTES



“South Carolina’s talented workforce and strong life sciences ecosystem made it clear this was the right home for our first U.S. manufacturing facility, and we’re grateful to Governor McMaster, the Department of Commerce, York County and the city of Rock Hill for welcoming us to the Palmetto State. This is just the beginning of a long partnership with Rock Hill and York County, one that will strengthen America’s domestic supply of life-saving, plasma-based therapies for patients, hospitals and those who serve our country.”

-Octapharma USA President Flemming Nielsen

“By establishing Octapharma’s manufacturing operations in York County, as well as a corporate campus for Octapharma Plasma, Inc., the company will bring more than 1,500 new jobs to our state, creating opportunities for South Carolinians and advancing innovation in our life sciences industry. We are proud to celebrate this partnership with a global leader in biopharmaceutical manufacturing that will further strengthen our state’s position as a destination for companies looking to invest and succeed.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster



“As Octapharma’s historic $1.5 billion investment in York County officially moves forward, South Carolina is proud to support its expanding U.S. presence. This landmark project underscores why global companies choose the Palmetto State to manufacture, innovate and establish corporate operations — further advancing our burgeoning life sciences industry.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III



“Octapharma’s decision to establish its new corporate offices and advanced manufacturing operations in York County is an investment in our community’s future. This transformational project will bring more than 1,500 high-quality jobs, strengthen South Carolina’s growing life sciences industry and generate lasting economic opportunities for our residents. We are proud to welcome Octapharma and look forward to the company’s long-term success in York County.”

-York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

“Working with the S.C. Department of Commerce, SCbio and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, we pursued a development strategy designed to deliver lasting value for our residents, businesses, educational institutions and public-sector partners. Octapharma is exactly that kind of investment, creating high-quality jobs across all education levels for generations to come. We are honored to welcome Octapharma to Rock Hill.”

-City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys



FIVE FAST FACTS

Octapharma selects York County for its first U.S. manufacturing site.

The company’s $1.5 billion investment will bring more than 1,500 jobs to South Carolina.

Octapharma is a manufacturer of plasma-derived therapies and medicines.

The company will be located in Palmetto Research Park in Rock Hill, S.C.

Individuals interested in joining the Octapharma team should visit the company’s careers page .



About S.C. Commerce

Welcome to South Carolina. The new headquarters of American innovation. As the state's lead economic development agency, the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) works to recruit and support companies of all sizes in their quest to launch, expand and build a legacy. With proactive, strategic initiatives that help the agency create economic opportunities to increase choices for all South Carolinians, S.C. Commerce champions new and existing businesses and partnerships that fuel emerging and established industries alike. S.C. Commerce is the principal collaborator for SC NEXUS, a consortium of state leaders in government, utilities, higher education and other stakeholders exploring advanced energy. Recognized for its pro-business climate and policies that have attracted global brands and industry leaders, South Carolina is committed to maintaining the state’s long-term competitiveness while building a modern economy — one that is diverse, supporting businesses at every phase of their lifecycle — allowing people to live and work where they love. For more information, visit www.sccommerce.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Clark

Deputy Director of Communications

South Carolina Department of Commerce

(803) 734-4467

[email protected]

www.SCcommerce.com