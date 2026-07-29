Utah Board of Higher Education Seeks Public Input For Mountainland Technical College Presidential Search 

Virtual and in-person sessions scheduled for August 6 and 7

The Utah Board of Higher Education is seeking public input to help identify the next president of Mountainland Technical College.

To ensure broad participation and to gather perspectives from across the college and surrounding region, multiple options are available for individuals to provide input. Faculty, staff, students, alumni, local industry partners, and community members are encouraged to participate.

One virtual and one in-person public input session will be offered. Individuals may also provide feedback by:

Submitting an anonymous comment online through this form.

Emailing suggestions or nominations to mtechpresidentialsearch@ushe.edu.

“Input from the Mountainland Technical College community and our regional workforce partners is critical as we select the next leader of this workforce-driven institution,” said Jon Cox, vice chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education. “We encourage students, instructors, staff, and industry leaders across the region to share their perspectives to help guide our search for a president who will invest in the success of MTECH’s students and ensure the institution continues to deliver practical, career-ready technical education.”

Virtual Public Input Session Date Time Location Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 Noon to 1:00 p.m. Virtual Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88043757138 In-Person Public Input Session Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 11 a.m. to noon In-person: Mountainland Technical College: Lehi Campus Main Building A

2301 W Ashton Blvd Lehi, UT 84048

Input gathered during these sessions will help shape the presidential leadership profile that will be included in the official job posting and guide the search committee in reviewing and evaluating presidential candidates.

“Our top priority is choosing a president who understands the real-world value of technical education,” said Julie King, chair of Mountainland Technical College’s Board of Trustees. “Hearing what our community values most about Mountainland Technical College will help us find a leader who shares those same priorities.”

In the coming weeks, the search committee will be announced and will approve a job posting and call for nominations and applications.

As required by state statute, the presidential search is conducted with an enhanced level of confidentiality to attract the strongest and most qualified pool of applicants. The search committee will review applications, conduct interviews and recommend three prioritized finalists to the Utah Board of Higher Education, which will make the final selection in an open and public meeting. To protect the integrity of the process and candidate privacy, applicant and candidate details will remain confidential until the Board announces the final appointment. Ongoing updates on the search process will be posted at mtec.edu.