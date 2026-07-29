New Ascendium Education Solutions Contract with E&I Cooperative Services to Expand Access to Student Success Solutions

Colleges and universities nationwide can now access Attigo® by Ascendium® student success solutions through a streamlined purchasing process.

We understand the increasing pressure institutions face to improve repayment outcomes, and this partnership allows us to deliver the tools, expertise, and guidance to make a measurable impact.” — Brett Lindquist, Ascendium Vice President of Communications

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendium has been awarded a competitively solicited contract with E&I Cooperative Services (E&I), providing colleges and universities with a streamlined procurement path to Attigo by Ascendium student success solutions through E&I's cooperative purchasing program.Through the agreement, institutions can access services that support students throughout the student experience — from enrollment and borrowing through repayment and successful loan outcomes. Delivered through the Attigo product suite, the solutions include student loan education, debt management and default prevention services, personalized repayment counseling, and targeted student engagement and communication strategies."Ascendium is proud to partner with E&I to expand access to solutions that help institutions better support their students beyond graduation," said Brett Lindquist, Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement at Ascendium. "We understand the increasing pressure institutions face to improve repayment outcomes, and this partnership allows us to deliver the tools, expertise, and guidance needed to make a measurable impact."Attigo by Ascendium provides institutions with online education, tools, resources, personalized counseling, and data-informed outreach that support persistence and completion, improve financial knowledge, and strength repayment outcomes. Through this competitively selected agreement, E&I members now have access to Attigo by Ascendium through a compliant and streamlined procurement pathway."Colleges and universities face growing pressure to support student success and improve financial outcomes," said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I Cooperative Services. "This agreement gives our members access to proven solutions that help strengthen financial literacy, improve repayment outcomes, and better support students beyond graduation. Ascendium's student-centered approach aligns with our commitment to helping institutions achieve meaningful results."The contract is available to E&I members nationwide and offers discounted pricing, pre-negotiated contract terms, and a simplified procurement process that makes it easier for colleges and universities to implement trusted student success solutions.About AttigoAttigo is a suite of solutions created to help people reach their full potential. Our products support academic achievement, long-term financial wellness, and student loan repayment success. Attigo is provided by Ascendium Education Solutions, an affiliate of Ascendium Education Group. For over 50 years, we've simplified the complex and provided expert insight and counseling. Our knowledge of federal student loan regulations, policies, and servicing has helped millions of people achieve repayment success. We're a nonprofit organization whose philanthropic mission is to elevate opportunities and outcomes for learners from low-income backgrounds. For more information about Ascendium Education Group, visit ascendiumeducation.org About E&I Cooperative ServicesE&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned nonprofit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I fosters a strong community of education procurement professionals, offering strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, and a variety of member-focused learning and engagement opportunities that support collaboration and advance the industry. For more information, please visit eandi.org

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