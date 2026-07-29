Monet's Palate® Launches Strategic Licensing Initiative to Build a World-Class Luxury Wine Brand

Monet's Palate Wines Aileen Bordman Martin Pazzani

Monet's Palate® today announced a strategic licensing initiative to develop a premium wine portfolio inspired by the lifestyle and artistry of Claude Monet.

We immediately understood why diners connected with the idea. The wines brought together art, French culture, and hospitality in a way that felt completely authentic.” — Barbara Lazaroff, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly formed Monet's Palate® Wine & Spirits Partnership LLC today announced a strategic licensing initiative to develop a premium wine portfolio inspired by Claude Monet's lifestyle of art, gardens, gastronomy and gracious entertaining.The partnership will extend the Monet experience beyond museums and into everyday living and has begun discussions with a select number of premium California wineries regarding a long-term licensing relationship. The goal of this venture: to re-launch a carefully curated selection of premium wine varietals based on the lifestyle of Claude Monet and build it into one of the world's most distinctive luxury wine brands.For more than a century, Claude Monet -- one of the world’s most recognized artists -- has inspired painters, collectors and museum visitors. Now, as the 100th anniversary of his passing approaches, his remarkable influence is inspiring this new luxury lifestyle partnership centered on art, food, wine, and spirits.For more than four decades, the Bordman family has played a unique role in preserving Monet's legacy at Giverny. Dame Helen Rappel Bordman was knighted by the French government for her leadership in restoring Monet's home and gardens, where a permanent plaque honors her contribution. Her daughter, Aileen Bordman, has continued that work while expanding Monet's legacy through publishing, film, photography and cultural programming.Aileen has become one of the world’s leading authorities on Claude Monet and is the author / creator of two bestselling books illustrating the Monet lifestyle (Monet’s Palate Cookbook, Everyday Monet), a PBS film voiced over by Meryl Streep (Monet’s Palate: A Gastronomic View From The Gardens of Giverny), and has achieved global attention as a renowned lecturer and photographer of Monet’s home and garden with work on display at cultural venues around the world. She now has 250,000 loyal followers of Monet’s Palateand over 2 million monthly engagements on social media.Adding to the provenance, authenticity, and reach that the Bordman family provides, the company holds the exclusive United States Registered Trademark for Monet’s Palateacross all wines and spirits, along with registered marks in additional lifestyle categories, all through the USPTO. That protected mark, an evergreen story, and a proven visual identity form the foundation of the brand, which has already been market tested.In 2019, Bordman created four Monet’s Palatewines in collaboration with Les Costières de Pomérols (est. 1932), one of the most recognized producers in France’s Languedoc — and introduced a limited release of approximately 50,000 bottles introduced in New Jersey, California, and select restaurants across the country.“We immediately understood why diners connected with the idea," said Barbara Lazaroff, Founder of Spago, Chinois, and Co-Founder of Wolfgang Puck Worldwide. "The wines brought together art, French culture, and hospitality in a way that felt completely authentic. The launch showed tremendous promise before COVID abruptly interrupted it. The opportunity today is even stronger and we eagerly await the re-launch.”Says Bordman: “Consumer acceptance exceeded expectations, but the launch coincided with the unprecedented disruption of the global wine trade during COVID-19, abruptly ending momentum despite strong retailer and restaurant demand. But we’ve built a very engaged following -- two million highly engaged visitors each month -- that eagerly await the re-launch. Alongside our two bestselling books and the PBS film, we have a large, pre-existing platform ready for the re-launch of these wines.”The Monet’s PalateWine & Spirits Partnership LLC, is headed by brand founder Aileen Bordman and Martin Pazzani, one of the most experienced wine and spirits executives in the country with five decades of category experience dating back to VP Marketing of Heublein Wines Group. His work, ranging from major international brands to award-winning craft spirits, provides the partnership with deep expertise in strategic brand development, licensing and commercial strategy, and route-to-market execution. Their role, working with their ultimate wine partner, is to protect the Monet brand and collaborate with a licensee to create high-level content and steward the sales and marketing efforts in the USA.“We intend to build something meant to stand for a hundred years — a brand that honors Monet the way he honored his garden: with patience, authenticity, and beauty that endures. My mother gave her life to Giverny. This is how her legacy, and Monet’s, travels forward.” says Bordman.“Unlike celebrity brands built around personalities, Monet's Palate is built around a timeless cultural legacy that continues to grow in relevance with each new generation. Claude Monet may be one of the world's most underdeveloped luxury lifestyle licensing opportunities. The business opportunity here is much bigger than merely licensing Claude Monet's paintings. It is licensing the lifestyle that inspired them, and Aileen’s two best-selling books, along with the PBS movie, speak to the power of Monet’s Palateas a brand. This is a long-term luxury lifestyle platform with genuine cultural authority that has the potential to be massive," adds Pazzani.According to Mireille Giuliano, author and former corporate executive at Veuve Clicquot and LVMH, “Monet’s paintings often celebrated the pleasures of the French countryside, where fine food and wine were as much a part of life as light and landscape, and he entertained at home in Giverny where not a little wine was enjoyed.”Unlike most licensed beverage brands, Monet's Palate® begins with an large, established and engaged audience, protected intellectual property, authentic cultural credentials, and a story that naturally extends across wine, hospitality, food, travel, home, and luxury lifestyle categories.Adds Bordman, “I cannot think of a better natural pairing than the artistry and lifestyle of Claude Monet with a premium wine portfolio. 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Monet’s passing, a cultural moment the world will celebrate, with Monet’s presence reaching from the Tate Modern to Broadway to the LEGO Store — so the timing here is extraordinary.”The company expects to select a single strategic wine partner capable of building what it believes can become one of the most enduring luxury lifestyle wine brands.Interested parties and media can contact the company at abordman@monetspalate.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.