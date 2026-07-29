VC3 Launches Purpose-Built AI Assistants to Help Municipalities Accelerate Service Delivery and Operational Efficiency

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VC3 announced the launch of its managed AI offering for local governments, providing a structured way to deploy, use, and govern artificial intelligence.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VC3, a managed IT, cybersecurity, and AI services provider, today announced the launch of its managed AI offering. This new offering includes purpose-built AI assistants and secure AI tools designed to help municipalities improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, and accelerate day-to-day work—all within a governed, secure environment that keeps sensitive public data protected.VC3's managed AI offering is designed specifically for how local governments operate, providing municipalities with a structured way to deploy, use, and govern artificial intelligence across internal operations and public-facing services."Municipal leaders need AI that fits how local governments actually operate, not generic tools that require significant configuration or internal expertise to manage,” said David Bridges, President of VC3. “This offering gives municipalities a structured, supported path toward deploying AI across their operations—starting with the areas where they're most likely to see immediate, practical impact."The offering includes four purpose-built municipal AI assistants, a Secure Chat solution, and an AI readiness assessment.Three of VC3’s municipal AI Assistants—the Council Meeting Minutes Assistant, Policy Assistant, and New User Onboarding Assistant—transform how staff access information and complete daily tasks internally. From navigating policies and bylaws to searching decades of council meeting records or onboarding new employees, staff can find answers in seconds instead of hours—improving productivity, service consistency, and institutional knowledge retention.Municipalities also benefit from a website AI assistant deployed directly onto a municipality’s public website, giving residents on-demand answers to common questions around permits, bylaws, services, and contacts—reducing inbound call volume and service requests.Secure Chat provides municipal employees with access to multiple leading AI models through a single, secure environment while also addressing governance and data privacy risks that arise when municipal staff use unsanctioned AI tools for official work. By giving municipal staff an approved and governed alternative that enables faster drafting, research, summaries, and handling of complex multi-step administrative tasks, Secure Chat eliminates these risks and any need for security tradeoffs.Every engagement begins with an AI readiness assessment, giving municipalities a clear, actionable set of recommendations that highlight where they’re ready for AI and where gaps could expose sensitive data, create compliance concerns, or limit the value AI can deliver for them—enabling them to move forward securely and confidently.VC3’s managed approach ensures that AI is not only deployed effectively but also supported over time, with ongoing guidance, oversight, and optimization built into the service.The AI offering is now available to municipal clients, with additional enhancements—including expanded website and AI assistant capabilities—planned for later in the year.For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit vc3.com.About VC3VC3 is a managed IT, cybersecurity, and AI services provider serving municipalities, healthcare organizations, and businesses. As one of the largest MSPs in North America, we combine breadth and depth with a personal touch and local presence. Organizations come to us for help navigating the technology journey, and to get the expertise they need to manage cyber risks and IT infrastructure. Over 1,100 municipalities and 700 businesses—especially those in underserved markets—rely on the value VC3 provides through our efficient and secure support. We can become your IT department, work alongside your internal IT team to make them more successful, or help you with specialized needs such as cloud hosting, data backup, application development, or leveraging AI.

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