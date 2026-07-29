The Parma, Ohio auto shop adds a dedicated fleet sales professional to strengthen support for local businesses and commercial vehicle operators.

Parma Car Care (NASDAQ:PCC)

Our fleet customers keep this community moving, and this new role means faster answers, better planning, and service built around how their businesses run.” — Fred Cerny, Owner, Parma Car Care Specialists

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parma Car Care Specialists Adds Fleet Sales Role to Support Business Clients

PARMA, Ohio - Jul 2026 - Parma Car Care Specialists has hired a dedicated fleet sales professional. This new role is focused on growing the shop’s commercial fleet division. It also gives area businesses a more direct path to the maintenance and repair services their vehicles depend on.

The new hire concentrates solely on fleet accounts. Instead of moving commercial customers through the same channels as everyday drivers, the shop now gives businesses a single point of contact. This person can help set up maintenance schedules and plan repairs around operating hours. The goal is to reduce downtime that could otherwise bring daily operations to a halt. The move reflects a continued focus on business customers that rely on vans, light trucks, and other work vehicles to stay productive.

Fleet work is familiar territory here. The shop’s ASE-certified technicians handle routine fleet maintenance, including oil changes, brake inspections, and tire service. They also perform more extensive repairs, such as transmission work and engine diagnostics. Additional services include fleet fueling, safety inspections, and management support for operations of every size. Offering auto repair and maintenance services in Parma, OH, since 1989, the shop currently supports fleet customers across Parma, Brooklyn, and Cleveland.

Placing a specialist in charge of commercial relationships makes fleet service easier to plan and budget. Both are important for businesses managing tight schedules and even tighter margins.

A Message From the Owner

"Our fleet customers count on us to keep their vehicles working, which means keeping their businesses working too," said Fred Cerny, owner of Parma Car Care Specialists. "Bringing on someone dedicated to fleet accounts lets us give those customers faster answers, better planning, and service built around how they actually operate. After more than three decades in this community, it's a natural next step."

About Parma Car Care Specialists

Founded in 1989, Parma Car Care Specialists is a full-service auto repair shop serving drivers and businesses throughout Parma, Ohio and the surrounding area. Its ASE-certified technicians provide complete vehicle care, including oil changes, brake repair, and engine diagnostics. They also handle fleet maintenance, repair, and management. Every service is supported by transparent estimates and clear communication.

Customers can avail of online scheduling, call and text updates, and same-day service on many repairs. The shop holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and operates from 5481 State Road Parma, OH 44134. For more information, call (216) 741-0446.

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