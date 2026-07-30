Kind Behavioral Health Marks Disability Pride Month With Dignity-First Autism Care

Thirty-six years after the ADA, Kind BH is marking Disability Pride Month by putting each child's strengths at the center of ABA therapy.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 26 marked 36 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, the anniversary that anchors Disability Pride Month every July. For Kind Behavioral Health (Kind BH), which provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy at 19 clinics across North Carolina and Georgia, the observance raises a question worth asking out loud: what does autism care look like when it starts from what a child can do rather than a list of what they cannot?More families are asking it every year. According to the CDC, 1 in 31 eight-year-old children were identified as having autism in 2022, a more than 22% increase from 2020. Behind that number are families looking for care that treats their child as a whole person, not a set of behaviors to correct.Strengths First, Not ComplianceKind BH builds every Plan of Care around the individual child, developed by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) in partnership with a Licensed Psychologist. The plan targets what the field calls socially significant behaviors, meaning real-world skills that support independence, safety, and participation in daily life. Communicating a need. Joining a group. Handling a change in routine.Compliance is not the point of therapy at Kind BH. Skills a child can carry into their own life are. That principle sits alongside the organization's commitment to treat everyone with dignity and respect regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, physical abilities, or neurological functioning.Practice, With Actual PeersKind BH's social skills groups are kept intentionally small, typically three to six children matched by age and developmental profile. A BCBA leads each session with trained therapists providing prompting and reinforcement. Children work on conversation, reading social cues, cooperative play, perspective-taking, and peer problem-solving, first through discussion, then structured role-play, then a more natural activity where the skill gets used for real.Caregivers receive feedback after every session on what was practiced and how to support it at home.Families as Partners Caregiver coaching and collaboration is embedded throughout a child's care at Kind BH rather than sold as an add-on, and it is covered under standard ABA services at no additional cost. The child's own BCBA leads it, covering reinforcement and prompting fundamentals, behavior support strategies, routine and visual supports, communication support including AAC, school advocacy, and caregiver wellbeing. Sessions happen at the clinic, in the home, or virtually.The reasoning is practical. Caregivers can create hundreds of additional learning opportunities in a week. No clinic schedule can match that.Information Families Can UseKind BH keeps its autism education resources free and public, covering how ABA works and what early signs of autism look like, plus monthly Intro to ABA sessions for the community. More than 40 years of research supports ABA for teaching new skills across a wide range of learners, and the approach is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, and the Autism Society.Coverage and LocationsKind BH is in-network with most major plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, NC Medicaid, Peach State Health Plan, and TRICARE, and the intake team handles verification and prior authorization so families are not left chasing paperwork. Clinics serve ages 1 through 18 across the Charlotte area, the Triangle, the Triad, Eastern NC, Western NC, and Savannah, Georgia. Families can start with a Request for Services form at kindbh.com.About Kind Behavioral HealthKind Behavioral Health is a mission-driven Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism, their caregivers, and their surrounding communities. Founded by Denise DeCandia, the organization has served families for more than 15 years and now operates 19 locations across North Carolina and Georgia, delivering evidence-based ABA therapy through a team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Technicians. Its values, enable access to life changing services, pursue excellence, foster a village community, and act with kindness, shape both its clinical care and its culture. For more information, visit kindbh.com or call (919) 948-4240.

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