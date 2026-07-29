NM extends deadline for share of $47 million rural health projects fund 

Applications are now due Aug. 3

SANTA FE — Rural health care providers now have until 5 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, to apply for a share of $47 million in funding designed to help them expand services, upgrade technology and strengthen care in the communities they serve.

The Rural Health Innovation Fund will provide $47 million for practical projects that address local health care needs and improve access, quality and long-term stability.

The deadline extension is intended to provide organizations additional time to complete their proposals and secure the required organizational references. The deadline for organizations submitting reference questionnaires on behalf of applicants has also been extended to Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. MDT.

Projects may include:

New or expanded health care services.

Technology or equipment that improves access to care.

Regional partnerships and shared service models.

Care coordination and patient navigation.

Other locally designed projects that address rural health needs.

Eligible applicants may include health care providers, Tribal entities, community-based organizations, local governments, academic institutions, regional partnerships, vendors and other organizations with a direct role in carrying out the proposed project.

Applicants must explain the need for the project, what they plan to do, how the work will be completed, what results they expect and how the project will continue to benefit communities after the funding period ends.

Organizations interested in applying should review the full Request for Proposals and all amendments before submitting an application.

More information about the Rural Health Innovation Fund and New Mexico’s Rural Health Transformation Program is available at https://www.hca.nm.gov/rht/.

The Rural Health Innovation Fund is part of New Mexico’s Rural Health Transformation Program, which also includes efforts to expand access to care, grow the rural health workforce, support rural providers and improve health data and planning. The program is administered by the New Mexico Health Care Authority with funding from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.