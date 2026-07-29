American Marketing Association Tampa Bay Announces 2026-27 Board of Directors

"This is an exceptionally strong board, and it comes at exactly the right time as AI and other innovations impact our industry on a daily basis," Odato said.” — Rich Odato, President, AMA Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association Tampa Bay chapter (AMA Tampa Bay) today announced its board of directors for the 2026-27 season.

The new board takes over with a robust calendar in place, featuring at least one learning event and one networking event every month.

The incoming board brings an unusually deep bench of senior marketing talent to the chapter, including agency owners, senior executives from Tampa Bay-area firms, and consultants with international brand experience.

The 2026-27 AMA Tampa Bay board includes:

President: Rich Odato, Odato Marketing

Immediate Past President: Kelsy Long, Vistra Communications

President Elect/VP Communications: Tyler Adams, Blue Haven Pools

VP Operations: Carmen Murillo, formerly of The Melting Pot and McDonald's

VP Programming: Pat Cooper, Pegasystems

VP Sponsorships: Sean Galbraith, Orange 142

VP Membership and Volunteers: Dzuy Nguyen, Big Sea

VP At Large: Casey Young, Friends of the Riverwalk

VP Collegiate: Evan Brenner, Geographic Solutions

VP Market Research: Kevin Nobles, Nobles Research, formerly of Procter & Gamble

VP Marketer of the Year: Carolina Brom, Pampa Consulting, formerly of Natura &Co

"This is an exceptionally strong board, and it comes at exactly the right time as AI and other innovations impact our industry on a daily basis," Odato said. "We're focused on giving marketers in Tampa Bay real value—learning, networking and recognition, plus a path to national PCM certification. With two events a month now on the calendar, there's more opportunity than ever to get involved."

AMA Tampa Bay offers members opportunities for professional development, networking and industry recognition, including access to the American Marketing Association's national Professional Certified Marketer (PCM) credential.

To explore upcoming events and membership, visit amatampabay.org.

About AMA Tampa Bay

Founded in 1972, AMA Tampa Bay is the local chapter of the American Marketing Association, serving marketing professionals, students and educators throughout the Tampa Bay region. The chapter is known for its quality programming and signature recognitions, including the results-based Marketer of the Year competition, the Tampa Bay Marketing Hall of Fame and the Distinguished Educator of the Year award. AMA Tampa Bay also includes three local collegiate chapters, at the University of South Florida, the University of Tampa and Saint Leo University. Nationally, the American Marketing Association has more than 30,000 members.

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