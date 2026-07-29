Governor Moore Presents Governor's Disability Awards, Honors Congressman Steny Hoyer with Inaugural Legacy Award

Updated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today hosted the annual Governor's Disability Culture and Achievement Awards in the Governor’s Reception Room, celebrating the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and honoring leaders who have made historic contributions to the disability community. During the ceremony, Governor Moore presented an official statewide proclamation to Maryland Department of Disabilities (MDOD) Secretary Carol Beatty commemorating the ADA and noting July 26 as a day of observance for the landmark civil rights legislation.

"Despite unjust federal attacks on longstanding protections and progress for disability rights, Maryland’s commitment to the civil rights, independence, and community integration of individuals with disabilities remains unwavering," said Gov. Moore. "Today, we don't just celebrate a historic law passed 36 years ago; we honor the extraordinary Marylanders who actively build an inclusive state where no one is left behind. These award recipients show us what true belonging looks like, and their leadership will inspire generations to come."

During the ceremony, Governor Moore also presented the Governor's Legacy Award to Congressman Steny Hoyer (MD-05). As a principal sponsor and institutional architect of the ADA in 1990, Congressman Hoyer's highly distinguished career has been defined by his tireless championing of disability rights. The Legacy Award recognizes his lifetime of dedication to equal opportunity, access, and choice at a pivotal moment as he prepares for retirement later this year.

"I was honored to join Governor Moore's celebration to mark the thirty-sixth anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and reflect on what its enactment has done for those living with disabilities across Maryland and our country,” said Congressman Hoyer (MD-05). “One of the proudest moments of my career in public service was sponsoring the ADA and championing its passage, enabling millions to live with greater independence and dignity. However, the work to improve access, inclusion, and equality for all is far from over. We will keep fighting diligently to preserve and build upon our progress, and I thank Governor Moore and his administration for all they are doing to ensure that no Marylanders with disabilities are left behind.”

Governor Moore also recognized three outstanding advocates with the Governor's Disability Culture and Achievement Award, highlighting the profound impact of local leaders in expanding equality across the state:

Eric Blessed Carpenter-Grantham: A dedicated young advocate with autism and the namesake of "Eric’s ID Law," which allows Marylanders the option to display a butterfly symbol on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards to securely communicate a hidden disability to law enforcement officers and state entities.

A dedicated young advocate with autism and the namesake of "Eric’s ID Law," which allows Marylanders the option to display a butterfly symbol on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards to securely communicate a hidden disability to law enforcement officers and state entities. Sharon Maneki: A prominent, longtime leader within the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland, author of two books, and past President of the Board for the Maryland Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, who retired after a distinguished 27-year career as a Research Analyst for the Department of Defense.

A prominent, longtime leader within the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland, author of two books, and past President of the Board for the Maryland Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, who retired after a distinguished 27-year career as a Research Analyst for the Department of Defense. Cathy Raggio: A legendary policy changemaker and former Secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities. Raggio was the founder and CEO of Independence Now, Inc., served as the Executive Director of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, and helped establish People on the Go, the state's premier self-advocacy organization.

The annual awards ceremony was co-sponsored by MDOD and the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, and was attended by state cabinet officials, legislative leaders, and members of Maryland’s Commission on Disabilities.

"Representation matters," said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty. "Lifting the voices and accomplishments of Marylanders with disabilities allows others to see their own value and dream big. Our department is proud to partner with Governor Moore to defend community integration and ensure Maryland remains a national leader in accessibility."

"These awardees highlight the impact people with disabilities have on our communities," said Rachel London, Executive Director of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council. "Inclusion matters, and honoring their contributions moves us closer to a Maryland where all people with disabilities live, learn, work, and play alongside their peers without disabilities."

For more information on the Governor's Disability Awards or the ongoing initiatives of the Maryland Department of Disabilities, please visit mdod.maryland.gov.

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