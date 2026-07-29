Governor Moore Announces Maryland Energy Administration’s Slate of Funding to Help More Marylanders Cut Energy Bills and Control Their Own Power

Updated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today announced the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) launched its new tranche of energy programs to help Marylanders invest in clean energy and reduce their energy bills.

“When we invest in clean energy, we are not only cutting utility costs for the communities that need it the most, but protecting the environment in the process,” said Gov. Moore. “Investments in these programs are evidence of our continued commitment to increasing access to clean, reliable energy, while centering affordability and putting money back in the pockets of hardworking Maryland families.”

To offset the trend of rising electricity bills as we move toward the State’s climate goals, the Moore-Miller administration and the MEA are taking action to support Maryland residents who wish to take control over their own local clean energy supply, reduce their energy use through efficiency, and avoid the gas pump by using electric vehicles (EV) and installing EV charging systems at their homes. MEA has also launched programs to electrify medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles and support local jurisdictions to more efficiently permit home solar projects.

“At a time when utility bills are skyrocketing, these programs help Marylanders control their own power,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Kelly Speakes-Backman. “Our programs target affordability directly for Maryland residents experiencing higher energy burdens. Energy efficient home improvements and residential solar panels, as well as home EV chargers, save Marylanders money.”

The first five programs to be launched in Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 include Residential Energy Equity, Maryland Solar Access, the EVSE rebate, the Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle and SolarAPP+ Implementation programs. Additional programs are expected to launch by fall of 2026.

More on the programs:

The Residential Energy Equity program provides grants to non-profit organizations and local governments to work directly with lower income residents on home energy efficiency projects. More than $40 million is available for energy efficiency home improvements and rooftop solar for income-qualified homeowners.

The Maryland Solar Access program provides up to $7,500 per income-eligible household, based on an incentive of $750 per installed kilowatt of direct current solar capacity. There is $10 million anticipated for this fiscal year.

The EVSE rebate program helps defray the costs of installing electric vehicle charging equipment for homes. MEA anticipates up to $1.5 million will be available from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund for rebates awarded under this program.

The Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty (MD-HD) Zero-Emission Vehicle program defrays first costs of MD-HD onroad vehicles and equipment including delivery trucks, school buses and high use offroad equipment. Up to $10 million available for this fiscal year.

The SolarAPP+ Implementation Grant Program offsets implementation costs for incorporating SolarAPP+​ automated residential solar and energy storage permitting software, such as contractual support, staff training costs, software integration costs, and others. Up to $3.9 million is available in FY27.

Funding opportunity announcements and detailed application instructions for all five programs can be found on the MEA website at https://mea.maryland.gov.

These investments reflect the Moore-Miller administration’s larger commitment to energy affordability and reliability while increasing access to renewable energy sources. Over the past two years, the Moore-Miller administration has helped deliver hundreds of dollars in immediate relief to families struggling with utility costs across the state, including $200 million in direct rebates last year and $100 million in direct relief through the Utility RELIEF Act. Governor Moore also issued a December 2025 executive order to support energy affordability and address anticipated shortfalls in energy generation.

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) promotes clean, affordable, reliable energy and energy-related greenhouse gas emission reductions to benefit Marylanders in a just and equitable manner.

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