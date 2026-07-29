Governor Moore Announces Appointment of Tony Bridges as Maryland Transit Administrator

Updated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced the appointment of former Delegate Tony Bridges as Administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), succeeding outgoing MTA Administrator Holly Arnold, effective September 1, 2026.

"Tony Bridges brings a rare combination of hands-on transit experience, legislative insight, and an unwavering commitment to Maryland," said Gov. Moore. "From his time in the House of Delegates to his leadership at MDOT and within my administration, Tony has proven that he knows how to deliver real results for Marylanders. He understands that transit is the ultimate connector to opportunity, and I am confident that under his leadership, the Maryland Transit Administration will build a safer, more reliable, and more equitable transportation network for our entire state."

Bridges currently serves as Deputy Legislative Officer for Governor Wes Moore, where he leads the development, coordination, and advancement of the administration’s economic development legislative agenda. He previously served as Assistant Secretary at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), guiding the agency’s statewide equity and public engagement strategies. His tenure at MDOT also included roles as Senior Advisor to the Secretary and Chief of Staff for the MTA. From 2019-2023, Bridges served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Baltimore’s 41st District and a member of the Appropriations Committee.

“I want to thank Administrator Arnold for her service at the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson. “During her more than 13 years of service with MTA, Administrator Arnold has been a tireless champion for transit, advancing initiatives such as modernizing the light rail, implementing transformative upgrades to the metro subway system, building the Purple Line and infusing a can-do spirit in her work and support of our phenomenal transit employees. We wish her the best in her next chapter. We look forward to Tony Bridges rejoining the Maryland Department of Transportation team and using his deep transportation experience and enthusiasm for the Baltimore-region to help us deliver world-class transit services.”

“I've always been a dedicated advocate for public transit and the Maryland Transit Administration, and leading the agency now allows me to put the very policies I've championed alongside this administration into practice,” said Incoming Maryland Transit Administrator Bridges. “I am eager to continue the work and advance Governor Moore’s transit agenda of providing safe, efficient, and reliable transit across Maryland with world-class customer service.”

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