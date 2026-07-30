IndyGeneUS Bio Appoints Genomics Pioneer Dr. George Church to Scientific Advisory Board to Advance its CGIE Platform

George Church joins IndyGeneUS BIO IndyGeneUS Bio founder, Yusuf Henriques with Dr. George Church

Global genomics visionary joins BioFinTech™ leader to help reshape the future of therapeutic discovery through representative genomic intelligence.

The future of medicine depends on ensuring that the biological data used to discover and develop therapies reflects the diversity of the people those therapies are intended to serve.” — Dr. George Church, Scientific Advisor, IndyGeneUS Bio

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS Bio announced the appointment of Dr. George Church, one of the world's most influential geneticists, as Scientific Advisory Board member, today.

Widely regarded as the "Godfather of Genomics," Dr. Church helped pioneer modern genome sequencing and was the first scientist to sequence an entire human genome. Since those early breakthroughs, the cost of sequencing a human genome has fallen from billions of dollars to approximately $1,000—unlocking extraordinary advances in biomedical research while demonstrating how scientific innovation can dramatically reduce barriers to healthcare.

Now, Dr. Church is joining IndyGeneUS Bio to help ensure those advances benefit everyone.

The appointment reinforces the company's mission to eliminate one of healthcare's greatest blind spots: the underrepresentation of African ancestry populations in genomic research, a gap that continues to contribute to delayed diagnoses, fewer targeted therapies, and higher treatment costs for diseases that disproportionately affect women and underrepresented communities.

Among the most striking examples to impact those of African ancestry is retinitis pigmentosa (RP). While gene therapies have demonstrated remarkable scientific promise for select genetic forms of RP, their exceptionally high development and treatment costs underscore the urgent need for more representative clinico-genomic datasets. Expanding these datasets can accelerate the discovery of novel disease-causing variants, improve patient stratification, enhance therapeutic precision, and ultimately reduce the cost and time required to develop future gene therapies for diverse populations.

"Science should be a solution—not a barrier," said Dr. George Church, Scientific Advisor, IndyGeneUS Bio. "The future of medicine depends on ensuring that the biological data used to discover and develop therapies reflects the diversity of the people those therapies are intended to serve. Inclusive datasets are essential to delivering more effective, more affordable medicines for everyone."

Dr. Church's appointment comes as IndyGeneUS Bio continues to expand its global BioFinTech™ infrastructure designed to transform representative genomic data into actionable biological intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators, and healthcare systems.

Earlier this year, the company and HITLAB published the evidence paper, "Missing 88%", documenting the significant underrepresentation of African genomic data in today's research ecosystem and highlighting the scientific and economic consequences of building precision medicine on incomplete datasets. The paper validates the urgent need for representative genomic intelligence to accelerate therapeutic discovery while reducing inefficiencies throughout drug development.

"Having Dr. George Church join IndyGeneUS Bio is a defining moment for our company and our mission," said Yusuf Henriques, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IndyGeneUS Bio. "His life's work transformed what was once unimaginable into everyday scientific reality. Together, we share the belief that precision medicine cannot truly be precise if the overwhelming majority of the world's genetic diversity remains absent from discovery. By expanding representative genomic intelligence, we have an opportunity to improve outcomes, accelerate innovation, and reduce the cost of developing therapies for diseases that have historically been overlooked."

The appointment follows another significant leadership announcement made last month, when IndyGeneUS Bio named global capital markets strategist Kenneth A. Goodwin to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's expertise across science, finance, and commercialization.

With Dr. Church joining its scientific advisory board, IndyGeneUS Bio continues to build one of the world's most comprehensive platforms, its Clinico-Genomic Insights Engine (CGIE) for representative genomic intelligence, positioning the company to help pharmaceutical partners discover novel biological targets, develop more effective therapeutics, and create a future where precision medicine is both scientifically inclusive and economically sustainable.

About IndyGeneUS Bio

IndyGeneUS Bio is a BioFinTech™ company building AI-powered clinico-genomic intelligence infrastructure to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicine. Through its Representative Genomic Intelligence™ platform, the company is transforming historically underrepresented biological data into actionable insights that enable pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and healthcare innovators to develop more effective therapies while advancing equitable healthcare worldwide.

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