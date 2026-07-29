The Black Hole of Hiring: Study Reveals 50% of Job Seekers Receive Automated Rejections Without a Word from Recruiters

Have you received a job rejection with zero human feedback in the past 12 months? Did the company explicitly disclose that AI was used to evaluate your application?

New data reveals 50% of job seekers face silent rejections, while over 80% encounter an AI disclosure void that fuels widespread hiring mistrust.

When half of all job seekers are rejected without human contact, and over 80% have no idea if a person or an algorithm read their resume, trust in the hiring system breaks down completely.” — Volen Vulkov, Co-Founder of Enhancv

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A study from Enhancv, a global leader in AI-powered career tools, exposes a profound trust gap on the receiving end of modern hiring technology. According to a survey of 1,066 U.S. job seekers , automated recruitment tools are leaving candidates in the dark, with 50.5% of applicants receiving at least one job rejection in the past year without a single word of explanation or feedback from a human recruiter.The findings highlight a fundamental disconnect between corporate automation and candidate trust. While employers adopt artificial intelligence tools to handle mounting applicant volumes, job seekers are increasingly left to guess who—or what—is evaluating their professional qualifications.How Automated Recruitment Systems Impact Candidate PerceptionAmong applicants who received no human feedback on a rejection, 63.8% believe a machine made the final call rather than a hiring manager.A vast majority of candidates are operating without basic transparency as 68.5% report that AI involvement was never disclosed to them during the application process.One-way AI video screenings and chatbot filters are driving top talent away with 31.4% of job seekers actively abandoning an application or declining an interview specifically to avoid automated screening tools.Concerns over algorithmic unfairness run high across the workforce as 47.7% of candidates agree that AI hiring tools exhibit bias against their age, race, gender, or background.Perceptions of bias are even higher among neurodivergent job seekers with 53.4% reporting that automated systems create unfair barriers to employment.The Breakdown of Hiring TransparencyThe research identifies a critical flaw in current recruitment workflows. Less than 10% of surveyed job seekers (9.7%) were clearly informed that an AI system was evaluating their application. When combined with the candidates who were uncertain, nearly 85% of applicants are left entirely in the dark regarding how their resumes are scored."When half of all job seekers are rejected without human contact, and over 80% have no idea if a person or an algorithm read their resume, trust in the hiring system breaks down completely," said Volen Vulkov, co-founder of Enhancv. "AI was meant to streamline recruitment, but without disclosure and clear communication, it has created a black hole that turns qualified candidates away."Candidate Counter-Tactics and Dropped ApplicationsThe study reveals that friction caused by automated gates is forcing workers—especially younger and entry-to-mid-level candidates—to walk away from opportunities altogether.AI screening friction heavily impacts roles under six figures as 79.1% of all abandoned applications were for positions paying under $100,000 annually.Candidates are increasingly using AI to level the playing field with 49.6% using artificial intelligence tools to optimize their performance for automated interviews and screening software.About the StudyThis study is based on a survey of 1,066 U.S. job seekers conducted by Enhancv in April 2026. The sample spans entry-level workers, mid-level managers, freelancers, and senior executives across multiple industries. The survey measured silent rejections, AI disclosure rates, candidate drop-off behaviors, and perceptions of bias in automated hiring.The full research report and dataset are available at: https://enhancv.com/blog/ai-hiring-statistics/ About EnhancvEnhancv is a global career platform providing millions of job seekers with AI-driven resume, cover letter, and ATS-tailoring tools. By combining resume data with candidate feedback, Enhancv restores transparency and fairness to the modern job search.

REJECTED BY AI: 50% of Job Seekers Never Spoke to a Human

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