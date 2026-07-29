Springfield's Zima Automotive joins the Automotive Management Network, gaining shop-management resources and benchmarks to refine operations and service.

Zima Automotive (NASDAQ:ZA)

Membership keeps us plugged into what's working across the industry, so we can keep our processes sharp and our service honest for every customer.” — Max Zima, Owner, Zima Automotive

SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zima Automotive Joins the Automotive Management Network to Sharpen Shop Operations

SPRINGFIELD, OH - July 2026 - Zima Automotive is a family-owned, full-service auto repair shop serving Springfield and nearby communities. The shop has joined the Automotive Management Network, an online community of more than 15,000 auto repair shop owners focused on building smoother, more profitable operations.

Membership gives the shop’s leadership access to a broad library of management resources. These include standardized operating procedures, checklists, management articles, key performance benchmarks, and current labor-rate data from across the country. For customers, that behind-the-counter rigor tends to show up in the details that matter most: clearer estimates, consistent processes, and a steadier experience from drop-off to pickup.

The step reinforces a service model the shop has refined since opening in 2014. The team services domestic, Asian, and European vehicles. European auto repair is one of its strongest areas, including work on BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. Customers are supported throughout each visit by digital vehicle inspections, free loaner vehicles, financing options, and a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

That focus on doing the job right has earned recognition close to home, including CARFAX Top-Rated Repair Facility acknowledgment for three consecutive years. Convenience is also part of the experience. Early drop-off, after-hours pickup, online scheduling, same-day service, and shuttle or loaner support help customers stay on the road.

A Message From the Owner

"Membership keeps us plugged into what's working across the industry, so we can keep our processes sharp and our service honest for every customer. We've always wanted to be the shop people trust, and having the right resources behind us makes that easier to deliver day in and day out." said Max Zima, owner of Zima Automotive.

About Zima Automotive

Zima Automotive is a family-owned, full-service auto repair shop in Springfield, Ohio, serving drivers since 2014. The shop provides diagnostics, brakes, suspension, electrical, air conditioning, transmission service, tires, alignments, and more for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles, with particular expertise in European makes. Zima Automotive is located at 4800 Urbana Rd, Springfield, OH 45502 and can be reached at (937) 471-0125 or through zimaautomotive.com.

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