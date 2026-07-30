Assisted Living Education Launches New Video Series for California RCFE Administrators and Senior Care Professionals

Free educational videos provide expert guidance on RCFE licensing, regulatory compliance, caregiving best practices, and assisted living operations.

Our goal is to provide practical education that helps you succeed” — Jane Van Dyke-Perez

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assisted Living Education, California’s leading provider of Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) Administrator certification, recertification and continuing education, today announced the launch of a new educational video series designed to support RCFE Administrators, owners, operators, and caregivers to help navigate the challenges of California’s assisted living industry.The free video series features practical, easy to understand guidance on topics that matter most to assisted living professionals, including RCFE Administrator licensing, California regulations, compliance requirements, day-to-day facility operations, and caregiving best practices. Each video is designed to give viewers clear, practical guidance they can apply immediately within their communities.Each episode is presented by Jane Van Dyke-Perez, Co-founder and CEO of Assisted Living Education. With more than 30 years of experience in California’s assisted living industry, Van Dyke-Perez has licensed more than 1,000 assisted living facilities and has become one of the state’s more respected educators on RCFE regulations, Administrator training, and operational excellence.“Whether you're preparing to become an RCFE Administrator, renewing your certification, managing an assisted living community, or caring for older adults every day, our goal is to provide practical education that helps you succeed," said Jane Van Dyke-Perez, Co-founder and CEO of Assisted Living Education. California's assisted living industry continues to evolve, and professionals need trusted, accessible resources to stay compliant, build confidence, and deliver exceptional care. We created this video series to make that expertise available to everyone. New videos will be released regularly on the Assisted Living Education YouTube channel, providing ongoing education for California’s senior care community.Watch the series and subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@assistedlivingeducation2024 Learn more about Assisted Living Education: https://assistedlivingeducation.com/ About Assisted Living EducationAssisted Living Education was founded by Jane Van Dyke-Perez and Bill Perez to provide practical, expert-led training for senior care professionals across California. With more than 30 years of experience in the senior care industry, Co-founder and CEO Jane Van Dyke-Perez has licensed over 1,100 assisted living facilities and cultivated deep relationships with the California Department of Social Services, facility owners, operators, and industry professionals. Driven by a passion for teaching and a commitment to elevating the standard of care for older adults, Assisted Living Education equips Administrators and caregivers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a regulated and demanding field. Visit AssistedLivingeEucation.com to learn more.

Meet Jane Van Dyke-Perez: CEO & Founder of Assisted Living Education

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