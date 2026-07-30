Vigna Law Group: Bellwether Early Use of Depo-Provera in Focus, 1992-2002

Dr. Greg Vigna

We represent dozens of women with early use, who, like our California clients we represent in the coming trials, were prescribed Depo-Provera between 1992 and 2002.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We represent four Defense Bellwether selections in the California consolidated litigation involving women who were prescribed Depo-Provera before 2002. These cases involve allegations concerning Pfizer's conduct from the 1950s through the 1990s that are part of the ongoing litigation," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, states, "We represent dozens of women who were prescribed Depo-Provera between 1992 and 2002, including clients involved in the upcoming California bellwether trials. The company requires signal analysis for newly described complaints. The litigation includes allegations regarding whether Depo-Provera is associated with a dose-dependent increase in meningiomas and how reports and safety signals were evaluated over time."

Dr. Vigna adds, “As part of our representation, we are reviewing issues related to signal analysis. Through the California JCCP discovery process, we have requested emails and other documents relating to meningioma reports submitted to Pfizer. The litigation includes allegations regarding whether the company's conduct was consistent with applicable regulatory and good clinical practice requirements."

California Bellwether selections represented by the Vigna Law Group: California: Case No. 26CV189984, Case No. 26CV179081, Case No. 26CV178116, Case No. 26CV179212

Click here to read about signal analysis, “Practical applications of regulatory requirements for signal detection and communications in pharmacovigilance” published in Therapeutic Advance in Drug Safety, 2020, Vol. 11: 1-15.

Discover crucial insights by watching Dr. Vigna’s educational episode on Justice with Dr. V. He is an expert in brain injuries and a personal injury and pharmaceutical injury attorney. This seven-minute explainer delves into the symptoms associated with Depo-Provera and meningiomas, providing essential information to guide your health decisions: Meningiomas Explained: Growth, Surgery Risks, and What Patients Should Know

Watch Justice with Dr.V on TikTok to learn more about Depo-Provera.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington, D.C., attorney who is active in the Depo-Provera litigation and has cases filed in Minnesota, Connecticut, California, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Washington, and in the Multidistrict Litigation with the Ben Martin Law Group.

To learn more, visit https://vignalawgroup.com/practice-area/meningioma-resection/

California Offices:

8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 102, Los Angeles, CA 90045

2570 N. First Street, 2nd Floor, San Jose, CA 95131

931 10th Street, #962, Modesto, CA 95354

2281 Lava Ridge Court, Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95661

600 West Broadway, Suite 700, San Diego, CA 92101

Connecticut Office:

515 Centerpoint Drive, Suite #2212, Middletown, CT 06457

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