Forthea Appoints Chief Client Officer Amid Push to Scale AI Marketing Solutions

Jon Leicht, CCO & Head of Growth, Forthea Digital Marketing

Houston-based digital marketing agency announces planned leadership transition as it expands AI-driven, data-first marketing initiatives.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthea Digital Marketing, an award-winning Houston-based marketing agency recognized for predictive analytics and a performance-driven approach, announced Jon Leicht as Chief Client Officer and Head of Growth. This appointment supports Forthea’s strategic expansion of its leadership as the agency increases investment in AI-integrated digital marketing and scales performance across B2B, multifamily residential, and multi-location businesses.

As artificial intelligence transforms how brands use data for decision-making, Forthea has positioned itself as an innovator in advanced analytics and performance marketing. The agency’s proprietary modeling allows clients to gain predictive insights typically reserved for large enterprises. Leicht’s appointment strengthens this foundation by adding experienced client growth leadership to support Forthea’s expanding portfolio.

“At Forthea, our work has always been rooted in connecting data to decisions that move the needle for our clients. As AI accelerates what’s possible in digital marketing, we’ve focused on building the team and the tools to lead in that space. Bringing Jon on board is a direct extension of that strategy. Jon brings 20 years of agency leadership experience, building teams to deliver results for leading brands. His track record of growing and managing complex client relationships at the enterprise level is exactly what we need as we continue expanding our capabilities to better serve our clients. We’re also incredibly grateful to Larry for everything he has built here, and his mark on this agency is lasting.”

— Chris Pappas, President and Founder, Forthea Digital Marketing

Leicht brings over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, specializing in client services, enterprise account strategy, and business growth. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Corporate Development at iProspect, following its 2014 acquisition of Covario. He also served as SVP, Head of Client Services at Wpromote. Leicht has worked with enterprise and mid-market brands such as Sony, Procter & Gamble, ADT, and Petco. In his new role, he will oversee Forthea’s client services operations and lead growth strategy, collaborating closely with the analytics, paid media, SEO, and web development teams.

“What drew me to Forthea is the depth of what they’ve built on the analytics side and the ability to model performance, predict outcomes, and connect marketing activity to real business, which is genuinely differentiated. Add to that the traction the agency already has in verticals like B2B and multifamily, and there’s a real opportunity to accelerate. I’m looking forward to working alongside this team, and I’m grateful to Larry for a thoughtful and generous transition.”

— Jon Leicht, Chief Client Officer & Head of Growth, Forthea Digital Marketing

Leicht will enter Forthea as Larry K. H. Jenkins, longtime Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Client Services, will retire after a decade with the agency. Jenkins joined Forthea in 2017, bringing Fortune 500 and global agency experience that shaped the agency’s client services and strategic direction. Previously, he served as President of Ethology, held executive roles at Covario/iProspect and iCrossing, and worked with brands such as American Express, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Intel, Hilton Hotels, Nestle, Sysco, and Tyson Foods. Jenkins will continue as a trusted advisor to the agency. This transition has been carefully planned, with Jenkins and Leicht collaborating with Forthea’s leadership to ensure continuity for clients and staff.

“Forthea is a special agency that genuinely earns the trust of its clients through the quality of its work. I’m proud of what our team built together over the past decade, and I couldn’t be more confident in where things are headed. Jon is the right person for this moment, and I’m looking forward to advising and watching this team continue to grow.”

— Larry K. H. Jenkins, Retiring COO / SVP Client Services, Forthea Digital Marketing

About Forthea Digital Marketing

Forthea is a four-time PPC Agency of the Year that partners with brands to drive smarter business decisions through digital marketing. The agency specializes in paid media, SEO, AEO, analytics, web design and development, and conversion rate optimization, serving B2B and B2C clients across industries. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Forthea is a Google Premier Partner and has received multiple national industry recognitions, including the Inc. 5000, U.S. Search Awards, and U.S. Agency Awards.

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