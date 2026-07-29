China's Jingdezhen Ceramic Heritage Inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

48th session of the World Heritage Committee Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Site Luomaqiao Kiln Site Xiangjilong Residences

BUSHAN, SOUTH KOREA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 48th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Busan, Republic of Korea, China's nominated property, Jingdezhen Manual Porcelain Industry Heritage , was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. With this latest inscription, China now has a total of 61 World Heritage Sites.Located in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, the heritage property comprises five major components: the urban porcelain production center, the Hutian Ancient Kiln Site, the Gaoling porcelain clay mining site, the Changling porcelain stone mining site, and the Jiaotan kiln fuel production area. Together, they present one of the world's most complete and representative manual porcelain production systems from the 10th to the 19th centuries, documenting the remarkable evolution of China's ceramic technology, artistic innovation, and industrial development.The UNESCO World Heritage Committee recognized that the property provides an authentic testimony to the development of China's manual porcelain industry between the 10th and 19th centuries. It also acknowledged the profound influence of Chinese ceramic technology, artistic achievements, and production organization on the development of ceramics worldwide, while commending the integrity, authenticity, and long-term conservation efforts undertaken by the Chinese government.Since the 16th century, Jingdezhen has been one of the world's leading centers of handmade porcelain production. As the birthplace of China's renowned porcelain culture, its iconic blue-and-white porcelain represents the pinnacle of traditional Chinese craftsmanship and has served as an enduring symbol of Chinese culture, making a lasting contribution to cultural exchange and dialogue among civilizations.China has attached great importance to the protection of Jingdezhen's cultural heritage. Conservation efforts have continued for nearly half a century, while the World Heritage nomination process lasted 11 years. The successful inscription not only fills an important gap in the World Heritage List under the theme of porcelain heritage, but also further highlights the global significance of China's traditional ceramic culture.The Chinese government reaffirmed its commitment to fully implementing the World Heritage Convention by prioritizing conservation, strengthening the systematic protection, research, interpretation, and sustainable use of the Jingdezhen Manual Porcelain Industry Heritage, and working with the international community to safeguard humanity's shared cultural heritage while promoting dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations.

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