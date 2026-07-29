Red Meat Lovers Club Hosts "A Midnight Summer's Dream" to Benefit Actor Aaron Lazar's ALS Fight

Red Meat Lover's Club

South Florida's Premier Dining and Networking Club Returns to Deerfield Beach for a Night of Steaks, Spirits, and Giving Back

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: The Red Meat Lovers Club presents "A Midnight Summer's Dream," an evening of elevated cuisine, cocktails, live entertainment, and philanthropy at The Break House in Deerfield Beach. Presented by Long & Jean Legal, the event will feature a live auction, curated open bar, and the club's signature "roving meat circus" experience. A portion of proceeds will benefit Broadway actor Aaron Lazar, a member of the RMLC family, who is currently battling ALS and raising funds for around-the-clock care.WHEN: Thursday, July 30, 20266:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.WHERE: The Break House202 Northeast 21st AvenueDeerfield Beach, FL 33441Valet available at Oceans 234 (adjacent)WHY: Aaron Lazar is a Broadway veteran and longtime member of the RMLC community. His GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $425,000 toward the cost of 24/7 care as he continues his fight against ALS. This event marks the club's latest effort to rally its network of South Florida entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and business leaders around one of their own. TICKETS : Available at raredinner.com ($129)About Red Meat Lovers ClubFounded by Evan Darnell, the Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC) is a private dining and business networking club that brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through curated culinary experiences and charitable giving. Since 2017, RMLC has hosted monthly events nationwide and raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations through live and silent auctions, raffles, and community partnerships. Learn more at rmlclub.com.

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