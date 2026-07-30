Hunington Properties Names Nationally Recognized Commercial Real Estate Executive Scott Lunine President of Brokerage

Scott Lunine President | Brokerage

Recognized for building high-performing brokerage platforms and developing top producers, Scott Lunine will lead Hunington's continued brokerage expansion.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hunington Properties , a privately held commercial real estate investment, development, management, andbrokerage firm, today announced the appointment of Scott Lunine as President of Hunington Properties Brokerage.Lunine, a nationally recognized commercial real estate executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience,will direct the expansion of the firm’s brokerage platform across Texas, Florida, and additional strategic marketsas Hunington advances its objective of becoming one of the nation’s premier privately held commercial real estateorganizations. Lunine most recently served as Partner and Executive Vice President of Brokerage at Partners RealEstate, where he also served as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. In those capacities, hecontributed to the firm’s strategic direction, leadership development, and operational growth during aperiod of significant expansion.Over the course of his career, Lunine has held senior leadership positions within organizations whoseprofessionals have collectively closed more than $85 billion in transactions, and he has developed morethan 3,000 commercial real estate and financial services professionals. As Regional Vice President atMarcus & Millichap, he led a region that increased production by more than 160%, ranking among thefirm’s highest-performing operations. He previously served as Managing Principal, West Coast, at Waddell& Reed, where the division expanded by more than 300% over five years, and as Chief Executive Officerof Landlords.com, a commercial real estate technology company serving private and family officeinvestors. He is the author of The Commercial Real Estate Compass.“Hunington’s competitive position derives from the platform behind the brokerage,” said Jeffrey Aron,Managing Partner of Hunington Properties. “For more than four decades, the firm has built a verticallyintegrated organization — development, construction, property management, capital markets, andbrokerage — in which each division operates as a mature enterprise and generates proprietary deal flowfor the others. Professionals who join Hunington gain immediate access to origination infrastructure thatwould otherwise take a career to build. Scott’s record of building high-performing brokerage organizationspositions him to institutionalize that advantage, and he is the right leader at the right time for HuningtonProperties Brokerage.”Sandy Aron, Founder of Hunington Properties, said Lunine’s leadership philosophy aligns with theprinciples on which the firm was built: “Hunington Properties has been built on relationships, integrity,entrepreneurial thinking, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. We have always believed thatenduring organizations are built by investing in exceptional people. Scott has built his career on thosesame principles, and his ability to develop professionals, strengthen organizations, and elevateperformance makes him the ideal leader to guide the next chapter of the firm’s growth.”In his new role, Lunine will oversee the strategic direction and growth of the brokerage division, withresponsibility for talent development, disciplined expansion into new markets, and the continuedstrengthening of institutional and private-client relationships across the firm’s landlord and tenant leasingand investment sales practices.Yesterday’s Charm, Today’s Excellence“Every organization I have had the privilege to serve has reinforced one belief: exceptional companies arebuilt by exceptional people,” Lunine said. “What attracted me to Hunington was its entrepreneurial culture,its commitment to long-term relationships, and its disciplined focus on serving clients. Together, we willcontinue building a brokerage that attracts outstanding professionals, delivers superior results for ourclients, and develops the industry’s next generation of leaders. Leadership is ultimately measured by thesuccess of others.”About Hunington PropertiesHunington Properties is a privately held commercial real estate company headquartered in Houston,Texas. Through its vertically integrated platform — development, construction, property management,capital markets, and brokerage services spanning landlord and tenant leasing and investment sales —the firm delivers integrated real estate solutions and creates long-term value for clients and investors. Formore information, visit www.hpiproperties.com Media ContactHunington Properties, Inc.Melanie Chin | melanie@hpiproperties.com | 281.414.7737

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