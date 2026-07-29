Roborax.AI Launches to Solve the Embodied AI Data Bottleneck for U.S. Robotics Companies

Roborax.AI Logo

Omind.AI portfolio brand, backed by Fusion CX, brings teleoperation, annotation, and evaluation data programs to U.S. embodied AI teams

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roborax.AI, an Omind.AI portfolio brand backed by Fusion CX, a global customer experience transformation partner, is an embodied AI training data company serving U.S. robotics developers, headquartered in Georgia (GA). Roborax provides the teleoperation, human demonstration, sensor capture, annotation, and evaluation data that robotics teams use to train and validate physical AI models.

Robotics companies building humanoid, mobile manipulation, warehouse, and surgical systems share a common constraint: foundation models for physical AI require large volumes of real-world interaction data that cannot be scraped from the internet. Roborax addresses this by collecting and labeling data to each customer's specification across a network of 41 delivery centers in 12 countries.

"Physical AI is where the next decade of automation gets decided, and the teams building it are constrained by data, not ambition," said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer - Fusion CX. "Roborax applies the same operational rigor, global footprint, and compliance discipline that Fusion CX has built over years of managed services, directed at a new class of work. For U.S. robotics companies, that means training data collected to specification, at scale."

The company offers seven data services spanning teleoperation, human demonstration, multimodal sensor capture, annotation and labeling, synthetic and sim-to-real generation, evaluation benchmarks, and long-tail edge-case capture. Customers choose among three delivery models: dedicated operator teams for maximum IP control, a distributed crowdsourced network for scene diversity, or a hybrid of the two.

Roborax maintains a standard ramp of four weeks from a signed statement of work to a first production data batch. Every trajectory, frame, and label produced for a customer remains that customer's property and is not used to train any other client's model.

For regulated U.S. programs, Roborax operates under SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, and GDPR frameworks. Surgical and medical robotics customers receive procedure-grade teleoperation data collected by clinician operators, handled under HIPAA compliance.

"Robotics teams do not have a modeling problem - they have a data problem," said Kishore Saraogi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer - Fusion CX. "The data that teaches a robot to fold a shirt or unload a trailer has to be collected in the physical world, by trained operators, to a precise specification. Fusion CX brings the operational discipline of a global services organization to work that has until now been handled with ad-hoc labeling, giving U.S. robotics companies their data, on their platforms, under their ownership."

Roborax collects on customer hardware or its own, across humanoid, bimanual, mobile manipulation, industrial, aerial, and simulation platforms. Dedicated programs are staffed with operators who average 14 months of tenure and are supported by the 20,000-person Fusion CX workforce.

About Roborax.AI

Roborax.AI is an embodied AI training data company providing teleoperation, annotation, and evaluation programs for humanoid, surgical, industrial, and logistics robotics teams. An Omind.AI portfolio brand backed by Fusion CX, Roborax operates 41 delivery centers across 12 countries. More information is available at https://www.roborax.ai



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.