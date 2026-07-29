Rose Hall and Son Aiden Highlight Family, Culture & the Next Generation at 16th Asian American Day Festival Launch

Aiden Hall Giving Speech at 16th Asian American Day Festival Press Conference Rose Hall Giving Speech at 16th Asian American Day Festival Press Conference 16th Asian American Day Festival Press Conference 16th Asian American Day Festival Press Conference Group Photo 16th Asian American Day Festival Press Conference Group Photo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 16th Asian American Day Festival officially began its public countdown with a press conference at the Massachusetts State House, bringing together elected officials, community leaders, organizers, sponsors, cultural organizations and young representatives of Greater Boston’s Asian American community.Held ahead of the annual festival scheduled for September 5 at Boston Common, the press conference presented this year’s program while celebrating the people and families whose sustained support has allowed Asian American Day to grow into a major cultural gathering in New England.Among the central figures at the event were Festival Co-Chair Rose Hall, president of Blue Ocean Realty Boston and a longtime supporter of Asian American Day, and her son, Aiden Hall. Together, their participation offered a personal reflection on cultural identity, community responsibility and the importance of passing the values of inclusion and service from one generation to the next.The program opened with a group photograph and the singing of the United States national anthem. Festival leaders and invited guests then delivered remarks recognizing the contributions of Asian American residents, businesses, artists and community organizations throughout Massachusetts.Speakers and attendees included State Senator Michael D. Brady, State Representative Lisa Field, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, Meet Boston Community Engagement Liaison Michael Munn and representatives of local government and cultural organizations. Their participation reflected the broad public and institutional support that Asian American Day has developed during its 16-year history.The press conference also featured Chinese dance, yangqin music, traditional martial arts, Indian classical dance and vocal performances. Together, the presentations offered an early preview of the diversity expected at the September festival, where cultural performances, community resources, local businesses, food vendors and family activities will come together at Boston Common.Rose Hall’s Longstanding Commitment to CommunityFor Rose Hall, supporting Asian American Day is closely connected to her own experience of building a life, raising a family and developing a business in Greater Boston.Hall came to the United States from China as an international student and later established her career and family in Massachusetts. As president of Blue Ocean Realty Boston, she has remained involved in Asian American civic and cultural initiatives while supporting Asian American Day as a presenting sponsor.Blue Ocean Realty has served as the festival’s title sponsor for several consecutive years. Hall’s involvement, however, extends beyond financial sponsorship. As a festival co-chair and community leader, she has helped connect businesses, families and cultural organizations with a public celebration intended to make Asian American heritage visible and accessible to the broader community.Her support reflects the belief that businesses can grow alongside the communities they serve. Through Asian American Day, local companies and organizations are given opportunities to meet residents, introduce their work and contribute to a cultural event built around connection rather than separation.Hall has previously described the Asian American community as an important part of her family’s experience in Boston. Events such as Asian American Day allow her children to encounter the many cultures that shape the region while also remaining connected to their Chinese heritage.That commitment was expressed at this year’s press conference not only through Hall’s role as an organizer and sponsor, but also through the participation of her son.Aiden Hall Gives a Young Voice to Multicultural IdentityAiden Hall, who will begin seventh grade at Fay School in Southborough, joined his mother at the State House and addressed attendees about growing up in a multicultural family.“My mom is Chinese. My dad is American,” Aiden said. “I was brought up learning about and absorbing both sides of my family.”Rather than viewing his background as a choice between two identities, Aiden described it as an opportunity to appreciate the different experiences that have shaped him.“I think having more than one culture isn’t about choosing one over the other,” he said. “It’s about appreciating everything that makes you who you are.”His remarks brought a personal and intergenerational dimension to the press conference. While many of the adults in attendance spoke about building organizations, businesses and public institutions, Aiden described how those efforts are experienced by the children growing up within them.Aiden said his parents have taught him to feel proud of his own heritage while remaining curious about the traditions of others. At school, he has formed friendships with students from different countries and backgrounds, learning that every person carries a distinct family history and cultural story.One event that has shaped his understanding is Fay School’s Taste of Nations, during which students and their families introduce foods and traditions from different parts of the world. Aiden said the event has allowed him to share Chinese culture while learning about the cultures represented by his classmates.Food, holidays and family traditions may appear to be everyday subjects, but to Aiden, they provide a way for young people to begin conversations and develop an understanding of lives different from their own.He compared a diverse community to a puzzle made from many individual pieces.“Together, we make something much greater than the individual pieces,” Aiden said.The comparison captured one of the central messages of the press conference: cultural differences do not have to divide a community. When those differences are shared and respected, they can instead become the foundation for stronger relationships and a deeper sense of belonging.Learning to Lead Beyond His Comfort ZoneAiden’s participation also reflected his growing involvement in community events.In 2025, he served as a host for a Lunar New Year gala. The responsibility required him to perform before a large audience and cooperate with people he had not previously met.Aiden recalled initially feeling like an outsider because he did not know the other participants. To complete his role, however, he had to move beyond that discomfort, communicate with the team and take responsibility onstage.The experience introduced him to people whose backgrounds were both similar to and different from his own. It also helped him recognize that leadership does not always begin with confidence. Sometimes, it begins with the decision to participate despite uncertainty.Aiden said he hopes his involvement will encourage children younger than him to step forward in the future. He wants other young people to recognize that they, too, can speak publicly, volunteer, represent their culture and help create welcoming spaces.“I hope that other people feel welcome when they see people like me,” he said, adding that diversity can be used to spread kindness and help everyone feel that they belong.As he prepares to begin seventh grade, Aiden hopes to continue serving as an ambassador for his cultural background. At the same time, he wants to remain open to other people’s experiences rather than treating cultural representation as a one-way conversation.His goal, he said, is to share his own identity while continuing to learn about others.A Family Story Reflecting a Broader CommunityThe presence of Rose and Aiden Hall illustrated how community support can move across generations.Rose Hall’s journey from an international student to a business owner, mother, sponsor and community organizer reflects the experiences of many immigrants who establish new lives while maintaining meaningful connections to their places of origin.Aiden’s experience represents the next chapter of that story. He is growing up not only with knowledge of his Chinese and American heritage, but also with opportunities to participate directly in the civic and cultural life of Massachusetts.His understanding of diversity has been shaped by family conversations, school experiences and public events such as Asian American Day. Through those experiences, cultural identity becomes more than something privately inherited. It becomes something that can be shared, discussed and used to connect with others.The Hall family’s involvement also demonstrates why cultural festivals depend on more than performances and sponsorships. Their long-term impact comes from the relationships they create among parents, children, businesses, schools, public officials and community organizations.For the first generation, an event may offer recognition and a place to preserve traditions. For the next generation, the same event may offer confidence, friendships and the opportunity to become a leader.Looking Ahead to Asian American DayOrganized by the Asian American Association of Boston, Asian American Day has developed into one of Greater Boston’s largest outdoor celebrations of Asian American culture.The 16th Asian American Day Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Boston Common. The public event is expected to include traditional and contemporary performances, Asian food, cultural exhibitions, nonprofit organizations, local businesses and family-friendly activities.The annual celebration is guided by a mission of uniting Asian American communities and strengthening their shared home. Its organizers seek not only to preserve Asian traditions, but also to encourage civic participation, support local organizations and create opportunities for people of different backgrounds to meet.At the State House press conference, that mission was expressed through official remarks, cultural presentations and the participation of community leaders. Yet some of its clearest meaning came through the relationship between a mother and son.Rose Hall’s years of service and sponsorship have helped create a public space in which Asian American families can be recognized and celebrated. Aiden Hall’s participation showed what such a space can offer the next generation: pride in one’s identity, curiosity about others and the confidence to contribute.“Events like Asian American Day build friendships, make everyone feel like they belong and create a stronger community,” Aiden said.His message reflected the broader purpose of the gathering. Diversity, as presented at the press conference, is not simply the presence of different cultures in one place. It is the active work of listening, sharing and making room for others.Through Rose Hall’s sustained community leadership and Aiden Hall’s emerging voice, the press conference demonstrated that the future of Asian American civic life will be shaped not only by established organizations and public leaders, but also by young people learning how to carry that work forward.

BARTV News丨Aiden Hall丨Leadership, Diversity & Community丨A Young Perspective on Cultural Inclusion

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