The Feline Veterinary Medical Association and Merck Animal Health Celebrate Future Leaders in Feline Medicine

Organizations highlight commitment to advancing compassionate, evidence-based care for cats through mentorship, education, and professional development

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) and Merck Animal Health are delighted to announce the 2026 Scholarships for Academic Excellence in Feline Healthcare recipients. This year’s recipients are Apryl Buffington, Washington State University, Class of 2028, and Brooke Paisley, Kansas State University, Class of 2028. Both recipients receive a $10,000 scholarship and a complimentary registration to the 2026 FelineVMA Annual Conference. They are being recognized for their passion for feline medicine and a desire to elevate feline healthcare.

“Apryl and Brooke exemplify the dedication and leadership that will shape the future of feline medicine,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. “Their commitment to advancing feline healthcare through learning, advocacy, and service reflects the tremendous impact veterinary students can have on our profession. We are honored to support their journey and look forward to seeing the difference they make for cats, caregivers, and the veterinary community.”

Apryl Buffington

Apryl aspires to become a feline-only practitioner dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality care to cats and their caregivers throughout every stage of life. Whether celebrating a new kitten, managing chronic disease, or supporting families through end-of-life decisions, she hopes to create an environment where both cats and their caregivers feel respected, supported, and understood. Apryl is the President of the FelineVMA Student Chapter at Washington State and also the school’s Shelter Medicine Club Social Media Chair.

Brooke Paisley

Brooke was inspired to go to veterinary school because of her love for working with cats. She is interested in clinical practice and research. Her dream is to advance research in feline medicine to close the gap in data we have for feline medicine compared to other species. She also hopes to empower veterinarians and contribute to their knowledge of how to care for their feline patients. Brooke is President of the FelineVMA Student Chapter at Kansas State, the College of Veterinary Medicine Student Ambassador, the Class of 2028 Secretary, and the Purina Student Ambassador.

The FelineVMA thanks Merck Animal Health for its generous support in making these opportunities possible.

Veterinary students passionate about enhancing feline healthcare can benefit from joining the FelineVMA Student Chapter at their school, or if one does not already exist, by starting one themselves. All students are encouraged to visit the FelineVMA Student Center for more information.

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About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

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