McGuire Family of Dubuque County to Receive Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Eastern Iowa cattle farmers recognized for conservation, innovation and community service

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 29, 2026) - Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on behalf of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to the McGuire family of Dubuque County during a ceremony on Friday, July 31. The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick's Garryowen Church near Bernard. The award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors in their communities.

Matt and Kayla McGuire own and operate McGuire Charolais, a cow-calf operation near Bernard in Dubuque County. Established in 2015, the operation is located on the historic Driscoll Farm, which was originally homesteaded in 1853 and is approaching 175 years of agricultural history. Matt's parents, John and Katie McGuire, remain actively involved with the farm, while Matt and Kayla's young son is already helping care for the cattle.

The McGuires raise Charolais cattle and produce grass hay while continually evaluating new ideas that strengthen both their operation and the natural resources entrusted to their care. They began planting rye cover crops in 2019, allowing cattle to graze the fields after silage harvest, and utilize rotational grazing to improve pasture health and soil quality. Matt is also exploring new approaches to soil health, including bioreactors and aerobic composting techniques that can further improve soil health and water quality.

“Successful farmers never stop looking for new opportunities to strengthen their operation,” said Secretary Naig. “Matt and Kayla have built a diversified farm by embracing innovation, adding value and continually asking what more they can do. From raising quality Charolais cattle to operating a lumber mill and growing cut flowers, they've found creative ways to build on their farming enterprise while remaining committed to environmental stewardship and their community. I am pleased to recognize the McGuire family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Animal care remains at the heart of McGuire Charolais. Matt has completed Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certifications for cow-calf, stocker/backgrounder and feedlot production. His management philosophy emphasizes practical, dependable solutions and preparing for challenging winter conditions to ensure livestock are cared for regardless of the circumstances. He always looks for simple, natural solutions including using tree swallow birdhouses as supplemental fly control in pastures.

In addition to the farm, Matt and his brother Brendan operate a lumber mill that has earned a reputation for helping local landowners make the most of every tree they harvest. The brothers mill, dry and plane rough-sawn lumber, helping local landowners make use of trees that might otherwise be overlooked while providing materials for projects throughout the community. Kayla also operates a seasonal cut flower business, creating locally grown floral arrangements during the summer months.

The McGuire family's commitment to service spans generations, with multiple family members serving as educators and community leaders. Matt is a firefighter and EMT with Bernard Fire and Rescue and volunteers as an auctioneer for fundraising events benefiting local nonprofit organizations, including three Catholic churches. He is also an active member of the American International Charolais Association, the Iowa Charolais Association and the Iowa Auctioneers Association.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa's Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.