Entrepreneur Dylan Mazzei Publishes Debut Poetry Collection 'Till the End of Life'

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Known for building companies, Mazzei releases a raw and deeply personal collection about survival, healing, and the private battles behind a public life

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dylan Mazzei , a South Florida-raised entrepreneur whose companies now span the United States and the UAE, has published his debut poetry collection, " Till the End of Life : A Conversation Between Who I Was and Who I Became," available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions through Caposins Publishing.The collection is not a business book, and that is the point. Across thirteen chapters, from "Dear Happiness" and "Suicidal Mess" through "Self Discipline," "Hello Growth," and "Fearless War," Dylan writes with unguarded honesty about depression, survival, faith, love, and the slow work of becoming someone new. The book opens with a dedication to his family "for standing near me when I could not stand for myself" and closes with a resource note for readers who are struggling."People see the companies and assume they know the story," said Dylan Mazzei. "This book is the part nobody saw. I wrote it as a conversation between who I was and who I became, and I published it because somebody out there is still in the first half of that conversation. I want them to know the second half exists."Written in short, direct verse, the collection moves from darkness toward discipline and growth, refusing to glorify pain while refusing to hide it. The collection reflects a journey that began in South Florida long before the companies did. It arrives as Dylan continues to build and operate businesses across six industries, with a separate book on entrepreneurship in development.About Dylan MazzeiDylan Mazzei is a multi-venture founder and operator with more than eight years of experience building companies across marketing and AI search, AI software, spirits, e-commerce, education technology, and cybersecurity, operating between the United States and Dubai. He has founded and sold four companies and currently runs a portfolio of businesses built on lean, AI-driven operations. More at https://dylanmazzei.com Media Contact:dylan@dylanmazzei.comUAE: +971 55 647 0342 | US: 832-350-0465

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