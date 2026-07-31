Oasis Recovery Center Highlights Full-Day PHP Treatment in South Florida

The Fort Myers facility's partial hospitalization program gives clients full-day clinical care while they return to a supportive home each evening.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a lot of people, the hardest part of treatment is not the first week. It's the handoff. One day you're in a structured environment with clinical staff a few feet away, and not long after you're back in your own kitchen dealing with the same triggers that got you there. Oasis Recovery Center, a drug and alcohol rehab in Fort Myers, Florida, built its partial hospitalization program around that specific problem.The center's partial hospitalization program in South Florida runs structured, full-day clinical programming while clients return home or to a sober living environment in the evenings. It delivers the therapy hours of inpatient care without the overnight stay, which is often the right fit for someone who has finished residential addiction treatment but isn't ready to step all the way down, or for someone whose situation never called for round-the-clock residence in the first place.What PHP Actually Looks Like Day to DayProgramming is built from individual counseling, group therapy, skill-building workshops, and educational sessions, all mapped to a treatment plan written for the individual rather than pulled off a shelf. Clinicians at Oasis are trained in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and family therapy. Medical staff monitor progress throughout and adjust the plan when something isn't working.Clients also have access to the center's expressive and experiential therapies, including art, music, yoga, pet, and equine therapy, plus 12-Step and SMART Recovery peer support with onsite, offsite, and online options. Clinical programming falls under the direction of Jennifer Barletta, LMHC-QS, the center's clinical director.Where PHP Sits in the ContinuumPHP is the middle rung. Some clients arrive there directly out of medical detox. Others step down from residential care. Others come in through PHP as a first level of care, then move into an intensive outpatient program as their schedule and their stability allow. The point of the structure is that nobody has to make a single dramatic leap from full supervision back to ordinary life.The evening return home is part of the clinical design, not a compromise. Clients practice coping strategies in the environment they'll actually be living in, then bring what happened back into the next day's sessions. Real friction, processed in near real time, with clinicians who saw the whole week.Oasis Recovery Center accepts Medicaid, most major commercial insurance plans, and self-pay. Coverage for PHP depends on the individual plan, and the admissions team verifies benefits at no cost before a client commits to anything.The facility is located at 3625 Hidden Tree Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33901, and admissions staff are available 24 hours a day.About Oasis Recovery CenterOasis Recovery Center is a drug and alcohol rehab in South Florida offering compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment. Programs include medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and dual diagnosis care. All calls are confidential. For more information, visit oasisrecovery.com

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